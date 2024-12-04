Small Business Saturday in Revere Set for Dec. 7

Free parking is available every Sat. to encourage holiday shopping at local businesses

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere are excited to celebrate Saturday, December 7 as Small Business Saturday. Residents are encouraged to shop and dine at the hundreds of small businesses in Revere, including the 82 that opened in 2024, to show support for the local entrepreneurs that foster the economy, and enrich neighborhoods across the City.

Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to discover hidden gems, connect with local entrepreneurs, and keep holiday shopping dollars within the community. Multiple businesses in Revere will be offering special promotions and discounts to mark the occasion.

“Small businesses uplift the City of Revere, and provide our residents with key services and community spaces,” said Mayor Keefe. “On Small Business Saturday, and every day, we encourage residents to explore and support the incredible shops, restaurants, and services that contribute to our local economy right here in Revere.”

Some featured business promotions in Revere include:

• Dryft, Vivi’s, and FineLine (500 Ocean Avenue, 21 Revere Beach Boulevard, 500 Ocean Avenue):

20% off $100 or more on all gift cards purchased from Cyber Monday (12/2) until Christmas (12/25) at www.aldicompanies.com/gift-cards-1/ or in restaurants.

• Revere Beach Retail (Online only):

Special $25 crewnecks on sale while supplies last at www.reverebeachretail.com.

• Revere Karate Academy (351 Revere Street):

New Student Special: $59 for your first month of training, uniform included (Expires 12/31).

New Student 2-for-1 Special: $99 for your first month of training with a friend or family member, uniforms included (Expires 12/31).

Other businesses participating include:

• Chocolaffee (7 Dehon Street)

• Luberto’s Pastry Shop (208 Broadway)

• Manny & Marcelo Personal Training at Haas Health and Wellness (319 Charger Street)

• Murray’s Tavern (118 Broadway)

• Rebe’s Cakes (345 Broadway)

• Woody’s Liquors (266 Broadway)

For more information about Small Business Saturday in Revere, including participating businesses, please contact John Festa at [email protected].