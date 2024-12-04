Councillor Requests DCR Address Boulevard Traffic Issues

By Adam Swift

Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya is concerned about the safety of her ward residents facing speeding traffic along Revere Beach Boulevard.

At last week’s council meeting, Guarino-Sawaya introduced a motion for increased State Police patrols and traffic calming measures along the busy beach thoroughfare. Because the road is maintained by the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the councillor also requested that a DCR representative appear before the council to discuss the issues.

“After a meeting with several senior constituents who reside along Revere Beach, I would like to emphasize the urgent need to enhance the safety and traffic control measures along Revere Beach Boulevard,” Guarino-Sawaya said. “The traffic is horrific trying to get from one end of Revere to the other end of Revere. The community is really concerned about the safety and the speeding vehicles as well as the pedestrians who are at risk.”

The councillor said the issue needs to be addressed promptly.

“I know the city has very little to do with it and that it has to go to the DCR, but I need them to come up in front of the council,” Guarino-Sawaya said. “I need some type of measure to be taken into consideration here to ensure the wellbeing of the residents and the visitors along Revere Beach. I’ve brought this up before but again, nothing has been done; so whatever we can do as a council to get the DCR to move their butt on this, this is what we need to do.”

In another motion, Guarino-Sawaya asked that there be temporary handicap parking spaces in front of the Paul Revere School on election days. She said she heard from residents who were unable to park in handicap spots and had a hard time getting to the polls on election day.

Ward 6 Councillor Chris Giannino noted that in the past, the city has put up signs on election day that were non-binding, but requested that residents allow handicap and senior citizen residents to use the parking spaces near the entrances of the polling locations.