News Briefs

BIC to Host Annual Tree Lighting and Clothing Drive on Sunday, December 8

The Beachmont Improvement Committee (BIC) will host its Annual Community Tree Lighting on Sunday December, 8 at 5 p.m. at the Beachmont Community Park at Douglas Cummings Square (in front of the Julia Ward Howe building on Crescent Avenue).

The night will feature a special performance by the Beachmont Elementary School Choral Club and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus to help countdown to the tree lighting and take pictures by the tree. There will also be plenty of hot chocolate and holiday treats.

In conjunction with the event, the BIC is also conducting its annual Clothing Drive to benefit the students at the Beachmont Elementary School. Between now and the event, BIC will be collecting new winter clothing items (coats, hats, gloves, socks, etc.), as well as new pajamas.

Those who cannot attend the event but would like to donate to the drive can message the group on Facebook, Instagram or email them at [email protected] and they will arrange drop off and pick up.

DCR Traffic Advisory: Broadsound Ave. Resurfacing in Revere

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will be conducting resurfacing work on Broadsound Avenue in Revere, resulting in temporary closures.

Dates: Thursday, December 5, 2024, through Friday, December 13, 2024

Hours: 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Location: Broadsound Avenue, Revere

During this period, the road will be closed to through traffic and open only to local traffic. Traffic patterns and parking restrictions will be clearly marked, and a police detail will be on-site to assist.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and plan for potential delays.