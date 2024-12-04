Subcommittee Votes Against Proposed Parks Ordinance Changes

By Adam Swift

The city council’s parks and recreation subcommittee voted against moving forward with a motion made by Councilor-at-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo and Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio that called for some changes in the city ordinances as it relates to the parks and recreation department at its meeting Monday night.

The motion would have more tightly defined some of the existing duties of the parks and recreation director, as well as continued discussion about reforming the city’s parks and recreation commission.

“Councillor Argenzio and I … have been talking to some of the folks in the community as well as our administration officials about supporting the mission of the parks and recreation department and how we can enhance that so that we can continue to improve on our already great programs that we run, and the services (residents) are receiving and how they are receiving them,” said Jaramillo. “I want to preface that by saying we are all very proud of the work that gets done by our city officials and administration officials.”

Jaramillo said the proposed changes would define duties and powers the director already has and give him power to do a few other things.

“It touches upon a commission that is already in the ordinance in the city of Revere that is a parks and recreation commission, and it allows for the lights to continue to be on so kids can play and families can use the public spaces we have,” said Jaramillo.

The councillor said he also spoke with parks and rec director Michael Hinojosa about using additional technology that would allow the public to more efficiently interact with the department.

Council President Anthony Cogliandro said he had questions about the role a parks and recreation commission would play, and if it would be an advisory board or if it would have the power to make decisions.

“It is a completely volunteer commission,” said Argenzio. “I think the most important thing you could do this evening is reform the parks commission. It’s a completely advisory board, it takes no authority away from the director or anyone there.”

Argenzio said it works basically the same as the city’s elder affairs commission.

“A group of residents can come forward, they can give their views on what programs they would like to see, and I think it would just make the whole process healthier,” said Argenzio.

As an example, Argenzio said the parks commission could help decide how late the lights stay on at the city’s parks and recreation facilities.

“The city council doesn’t have to decide things of that nature,” he said. “A city councillor could certainly appear before the commission with some concerns they have in the neighborhood. Again, it would be strictly advisory and would help keep the whole department and the whole process healthier.”

But several councillors on the parks subcommittee said they were concerned about a commission usurping the duties and power of the department director.

“I can’t vote for this and my reason being is I think it undermines what Michael Hinojosa does, and he does a lot for the city and he does a lot for the parks and rec,” said Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.