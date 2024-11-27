News Briefs

Author Talk with Local Author John Lanza 18+

Join with the Revere Public Library as John Lanza discusses his new book. John spent his retirement years reading, researching, and writing about veteran airmen and the history around them. He spent the first four years of his retirement writing Shot Down Over Italy after falling upon a story about a crew that included his uncle. In giving a talk on the book at a veterans’ home, he met another veteran airman, John Cooney, who sparked his interest in spending another ten years researching and writing From One War To Another.

No Registration Required

Revere Housing Authority Issues Master Plan RFS

The Revere Housing Authority is excited to announce posting a Master Plan Request for Services. The $350,000 Master Plan will be the conceptual blueprint for future redevelopment of almost 40 Acres of land in the Revere Housing Authority’s portfolio. The Master Plan will include the Adams Court, Proctor Ave-Cushman Ave, Gold Star Mothers Development of Cooledge Street and Constitution Ave., and the Federal Funded Cooledge St-Cushman Ave. developments.

The Master Plan RFS was created by the Revere Housing Authority with their consultant, the Cambridge Housing Authority. Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr and City of Revere’s Chief of Planning and Community Development, Tom Skwierawski also had input on the Master Plan RFS creation.

The deadline for qualified firms to submit applications to the Revere Housing Authority is 2:00 PM on December 18, 2024.

The issuance of the RFS marks the next step in the comprehensive redevelopment of the Revere Housing Authority, driven by the leadership team of the RHA Board of Commissioners, comprised of Chairman Anthony Perrone, Vice-Chairperson Fatou Drammeh, Treasurer Richard Viscay and Member Kathi Reinstein, and the RHA’s Executive Director, Dean Harris.

MASS. RMV Reminds Residents of Real ID Deadline

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding residents that beginning May 7, 2025, anyone traveling by plane domestically or entering certain federal facilities will need a Registry-issued REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID, or a valid passport. The Registry is strongly encouraging everyone seeking a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card to go online now at Mass.Gov/REALID to learn what documents are needed for a required in-person appointment. Appointments are available right now. Customers who already have a compliant credential may renew online as long as they have not had a name change.

The fee to obtain or renew a REAL ID compliant credential is the same as obtaining or renewing the equivalent non-compliant credential:

• The fee for renewing a non-commercial standard or a REAL ID driver’s license is $50.

• The fee for renewing a Mass ID is $25.

• The amendment fee for upgrading to a standard or REAL ID credential before an existing credential’s expiration is $25.

• Customers with a less than five-year stay in the U.S. pay a pro-rated fee.

“Do not wait. We are six months away from the REAL ID federal requirement going into effect and strongly urge Massachusetts residents who wish to upgrade to a REAL ID-compliant credential

to act as soon as possible,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “For customers who qualify for a REAL ID and want to renew and upgrade, we recommend you schedule your appointment at least three weeks before your birthday so that you can receive your credential in the mail ahead of your expiration. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, and its partner AAA Northeast, have successfully been issuing REAL ID credentials since 2018 and are prepared for interested residents prior to the May 2025 deadline.”

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting the RMV’s Online Service Center at Mass.Gov/myRMV or if you are a AAA member at

https://northeast.aaa.com/automotive/registry-services/massachuset