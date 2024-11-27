‘Sounds of Christmas’ will Play in St. Anthony’s Church December 15

Special to the Journal

The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra returns to St.

Anthony’s Church December 15 for the annual Robert A.

Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” Concert.

Music Director Robert Lehmann and the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra will make their Christmastime visit to Revere on Sunday, December 15 when they perform the annual Robert A. Marra Memorial “Sounds of Christmas” concert at St. Anthony’s Church. Concert time is 4 p.m.

Admission to the concert is free for all who bring a generous donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Revere Food Pantry.

The Concert is jointly sponsored by Bocchino Insurance Company, NeighborHealth, Massport, Xfinity, Astound, and Action Emergency Management.

Revere’s Sounds of Christmas Concert dates back to 1976. It was renamed in 2002 in memory of Revere resident and former Revere High teacher Robert A. Marra, a charter member of the North Shore Philharmonic and the Orchestra’s concertmaster for 50 years.