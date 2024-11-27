Mayor Keefe Moves to Initiate First Phases of New RHS Project

Special to the Journal

The administration of Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. has initiated the early phases of the new Revere High School project. In November, the City will move to install temporary fencing along the front side of the Wonderland property along VFW Parkway and North Shore Road. The fencing will serve to better secure the site as additional site investigations and planning advance in the coming months. Site demolition and preparations are planned to become underway in May/June 2025, and major building construction is planned to commence in August/September 2025.

In the meantime, project consultants and engineers are advancing various on-site tasks including soil investigation and testing, existing utility coordination and survey work. The temporary fencing being installed this month provides the City, project, and current site commercial tenants with an increased ability to control access to the site and provide a safe working area. The current usage of the site by the existing commercial tenants will continue until early 2025, when they will be moved offsite to accommodate the commencement of construction. The new Revere High School is anticipated to open at the beginning of the school year in 2028.

“I am happy to get the ball rolling on the Revere High School project,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “It is important that the Wonderland site is secured, so we can work expeditiously to meet our ambitious timeline goals with this project. This is an important milestone that marks the beginning of a long-sought project that benefits students, teachers, and the community at large.”