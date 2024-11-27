Letter to the Editor

The American Dream Begins with the Single Family

Dear Editor,

The American Dream has always been built on the foundation of opportunity, hard work, and, most importantly, ownership. At its heart is the single-family home—a cornerstone of stability, community, and economic security. Yet today, this fundamental pillar of our society is under threat as the rising cost of living and lack of affordable housing push more families into renting and away from achieving that dream of homeownership.

As a candidate for City Councillor At Large in Revere, I am committed to policies that expand ownership opportunities for all Americans. Whether it’s a house, townhouse, or condominium, owning property is more than just an investment; it’s a stake in your community. It’s a chance to build generational wealth, plant roots, and have a say in the future of your neighborhood.

We must address the barriers that make homeownership feel out of reach for so many. Rising property taxes, a lack of affordable housing stock, and unchecked corporate buying of family homes are making it impossible for working families to compete. Meanwhile, renting has become a trap, with rising rents offering no path forward, no security, and no equity.

When families own their homes, they invest in their surroundings. They care about their schools, maintain their properties, and contribute to the local economy. Homeownership is the glue that holds communities together, providing both personal pride and collective strength.

We need bold leadership to prioritize ownership opportunities. This means incentivizing the development of affordable housing for families, protecting existing homeowners from predatory practices, and ensuring first-time buyers have the resources and education they need to succeed.

It’s time we return to policies that put “The People First.” Our future as a city, state, and nation depends on empowering families to dream again—not just about where they’ll live next month, but about what they’ll leave behind for the next generation.

Anthony Parziale

Candidate for City Councillor At Large

Revere, MA