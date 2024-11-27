When the Revere High football team takes to the turf field at Miller Field in Winthrop to meet their achrival Winthrop Vikings on Thanksgiving Day morning, the outcome of the contest between coach Lou Cicatelli and his Patriots, who are 5-5 on the season, against a Viking squad that comes in at 6-4 and that qualified for the post-season Division 6 playoffs, rates as a toss-up.

However, as the players, coaches, and fans on both sides of the field know all too well, you can throw out the proverbial record books when Winthrop and Revere get together on Thanksgiving to renew their annual rivalry to bring home the coveted Beachcomber Trophy. Regardless of their records, the Thanksgiving Day contest rates as a “second season” for both Winthrop and Revere, with a victory in front of the biggest crowd of the year in itself making for a successful season.

Coach Cicatelli’s crew enters the fray at 5-5 with five wins in their last six contests and are playing their best football of the season heading into the Turkey Day tilt, including a 42-18 demolition of Everett three weeks ago, which marked the first victory for a Revere squad over the Crimson Tide in decades and knocked Everett out of the state tourney.

In addition, our Patriots will be eager to get back on the winning track vs. Winthrop after Revere’s five-game Thanksgiving Day winning streak — the Patriots’ best-ever string of consecutive victories in the long history of the rivalry (which Winthrop leads 59-32-3) — was snapped in 2022.

With seasonable weather being forecast for Thursday morning, we expect that there will be a large crowd on hand to fill the stands at Miller Field in Winthrop for the 10:00 kickoff. We urge both the players and the fans to exhibit good sportsmanship both on and off the field.

We wish coach Cicatelli and his crew the best of luck.

Let’s Go Revere — Beat Winthrop!!!!