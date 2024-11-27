Obituaries 11-27-2024

George S. Dumas

Polaroid retiree and antique car enthusiast

Family and friends attended visiting hours on Monday, November 25th

in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262

Beach St., Revere for George S. Dumas who died on Tuesday, November 19th at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody, following a long illness. He was 84 years old. A funeral was conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, November 26th followed by a 10:30 a.m. service in the funeral home. Interment immediately followed in Woodlawn Cemetery,Everett.

George was born in Chelsea on February 27, 1940 to his late parents, Francis Dumas and Florence (Murray) Dumas. He was one of three children raised in Cheslea. He was educated in Chelsea Schools, then Charlestown High School, where he studied to be an Electrician. He was a proud alumnus of Charlestown High School, Class of 1958. He enlisted in the US Army National Guard and committed SIX years to his country, being honorably discharged for his faithful service.

He married his one true love, Diane M. (Caggiano) on August 29, 1965. George and his wife lived in Wakefield, and they had one child, their son Roy. George worked for the Polaroid Corporation as a Chemical Processor and retired after 25 years. He also worked as a Security Guard for several companies, just to stay busy.

George and his wife traveled extensively and as an “Antique Car Enthusiast” he was a proud owner of a 1956 Pontiac Star Chief. George was a man who lived a quiet and humble life, who provided for his family and loved them unconditionally.

He was the beloved husband of 57 years to the late Diane M. Dumas, the loving father of Roy S. Dumas and his wife, Robin K. of Epsom, NH, the dear brother of the late Janetan Doherty and her husband, Kenneth and Ralph C. Dumas. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American DiabetesAssociation, New England Chapter, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 2216-7023. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Michael Nappa

A wise, daring and hardworking man

Michael Nappa will be missed by those who loved him for their remaining lifetime. His charismatic and infectious ambition for fun, love, business, and adventure was one of the many attributes that made him such a sought-after friend and family member to spend time with, learn from, and be loved by.

His loyalty and unwavering dedication to the love of his life, Leila Peyton Nappa, was admirable. This November 11th, 2024 would have marked 52 years of marriage between the two.

Michael was a wise, daring, and hardworking man whose endeavors ranged from: partnering with his brothers in the printing industry (Congraf, Needham Ma), dealer at the Craps Table, Professional Craps player, Pit Boss, to other entrepreneurial endeavors such as Silverline Tours out of the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. He was dedicated and always wanted to help people. He worked with the Government and Hualapai Indians to bring tours to the West Rim of the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation and created one of Las Vegas’ first car rental enterprises on the Strip.

Michael was awarded the Governor Bob Miller Development Award for Mike Nappa’s Silverline Tours in 1990-1991. This company’s growth and success were amazing, but equal to that was the respect and trust Mike established with Native American Leaders as they allowed Silverline Tour Company greater access to their lands.

Michael was born in Boston’s Beachmont Revere to his parents, Michelina and Gus Nappa, brother to Carmen and Frank Nappa, father to his daughter Michele Nappa. Beloved uncle, cousin, friend and to anyone lucky enough to know him… a Legend. “Here’s to it and to it again once you get to it if you don’t do it, you may never get to it to do it again.” -Salute. Please visit Michael, his family, and his friends on his virtual page where we can all commemorate him forever. www.facebook.com/profile.php?id= 61564615812250&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Karl Whatley

Talented guitarist, member of former Chelsea Elks and Chelsea Elks and the V.F.W. Mottolo Post in Revere

Karl E. Whatley passed away on November 20th at 82 years of age. A Funeral Service was held in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, on Saturday, November 23rd and Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Karl was born in Waltham and was raised and educated in Chelsea and attended Chelsea High School. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and during that time he was stationed in Korea. He served in the Military Police and after his discharge he continued in that field and became a Police Officer for the Mill Creek Police Department in Pennsylvania. He eventually came to Revere, over 40 years ago, and continued his police work with the former M.D.C. in Medford. While working, Karl enrolled in North Shore Community College and earned his associate degree in criminal justice. He would eventually change career paths and began working as a customer service representative at Boston’s Logan Airport. His newfound career would span several years working for various airlines at Logan Airport.Karl loved to travel the world and he was a talented guitarist. He was a member of the former Chelsea Elks and the V.F.W. Mottolo Post in Revere.

The husband of Sharon (Stevens) Whatley of Revere, he was the devoted father of Donna Silveira and her companion, Tony Scoppettuolo of Revere and Diane Cobb and her husband, Bobby of Revere; cherished grandfather of Ariana Volbert and her husband, Chad of Florida, Bryan Coniglio of Somerville, Robbie Cobb, Jenna Cobb and Tomaz Silveira, all of Revere; adored great grandfather of Grace and Leila Volbert; dear brother of Regina Wasak, Michael Szpuk and his wife, Carol, Christine Cote and her husband, Kevin, Robyn Whatley and her husband, David and the late Leo Holmes. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St, Boston, MA 02108. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Barbara Aldorisio

A woman of remarkable resilience and strength

Barbara Aldorisio, affectionately known as Babs to those who knew her best, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2024. Born on October 13, 1932, in Boston, she is survived by her loving sister, Lee Restaino of Saugus, nephews, Robert Restaino and his wife, Diane of Saugus and Gary Restaino of Florida, loving family; Betsy Solerno of Georgia, JoAnne Franzini of Pennsylvania and Camelia Gomez of Florida.

Barbara spent her life in the vibrant community of Revere, Massachusetts. The daughter of George and Elvira Aldorisio, she was an unforgettable presence whose zest for life was infectious. As Ralph Waldo Emerson so eloquently said, “To know even one life, one has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded,” and succeed Aunt Barbara did.

Babs was a proud resident of Revere, a woman of remarkable resilience and strength. Her life’s work was as a shoe worker at LB Evans, a role she embraced with passion and dedication. Her craftsmanship was not just a profession but an art, a celebration of the human spirit’s determination to create. She brought joy and comfort into people’s lives when talking about baseball, a good card game on a Friday evening at the kitchen table or a trip to a Florida beach with Keith’s kids. Aunt Barb was even selected to be a professional softball player back in her day. She was always open and visible to all, as on the rear of her many new cars was that License plate which read BABS.

Aunt Barb lived her life to the fullest, a life that was beautifully authentic and uniquely hers. She was never married, choosing instead to devote herself and her generosity fully to her family, grand and great nieces, grand and great nephews, friends, her dog, Buddy and the enjoyment of times celebrating holidays with cousins and yes, a little time at the local casino as well.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, George and Elvira Aldorisio, loving brother-in-law, Victor Restaino, her nephew, Keith Restaino, grandnephews Christopher Restaino, Vic Restaino and numerous loving cousins who will certainly welcome her into heaven.

In remembering Aunt Barbara, let us not dwell on the sorrow of her passing but celebrate the joy of her life, the light she brought into the world, and the love she shared with all who were fortunate enough to know her. We encourage those who knew Barbara to share their memories, stories, and photographs on her memorial page. In this way, we can keep her spirit alive, ensuring that her legacy continues to inspire and comfort us. As we remember Barbara, let us strive to live our lives with the same passion, dedication, and love that she did.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Details to follow.

Please consider making a donation in Barbara’s name to Alliance health at Rosewood. https://alliancehhs.org/donate/

Vincent P. Gregorio

Retired Baker

Vincent P. Gregorio., a lifelong resident of Revere, died unexpectedly on November 19th in his home. Vincent was known to his friends and family as “Jimmy.”

He was a baker for over 60 years, starting his baking career at Rocco’s Bakery in the North End when he was 14 years old. He worked in several different bakeries as well. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed going to Revere Beach with friends. He also enjoyed dancing and going to the local coffee shop to meet with friends and talk about sports and world events.

The beloved husband of the late Carmela (Vardaro) Gregorio, he was the devoted father of Nancy Devito, Carmela Martino and her husband, Steven, Vincent Gregorio and his wife, Maria, Angela Gregorio-Winsor and the late Robert Gregorio and his surviving wife, obit_Gregorio, Vincent P Celeste Gregorio; cherished grandfather of Robert and his wife, Michelle Gregorio, Briana and her husband, Paul Cardone, Steven and his wife, Jessica Carnovale, Bianca and Stephanie Gregorio, Brandon and Olivia Winsor, Isabella and Anthony Martino. He is also lovingly survived by his great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday, November 23rd, followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Gloria Orcione

Family was her heart and soul

Gloria (Sciarappa) Orcione died peacefully in the loving presence and care of her son, Tommy and daughter-in-law, Kelly at the Prospect House in Revere on Friday, November 22nd, following a brief illness. She was 93 years old.

Gloria was born in Everett on April 24, 1931 to her late parents, Albert and Maria (Russo) Sciarappa. She was one of fourteen children raised in Everett. She was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1949.

Gloria worked as a secretary for an advertising firm in Boston and during this time she married her husband, Frank Orcione. The couple remained in Revere and began their family together. Her innate ability to be a nurturing and loving mother was the most important part of her life. Gloria was fastidious about her home and enjoyed being with her whole family. She remained very close with her many brothers and sisters, as well as their spouses. She always called her nieces and nephews “her kids.” To Gloria, family was her heart and soul, and spending time with one another meant making more precious memories together.

The beloved wife of 61 years of the late Frank “Archie” Orcione, she was the loving mother of Thomas Orcione and his wife, Kelly of Martha’s Vineyard and Richard Orcione and his wife, Ana of San Diego, CA; the cherished nana of Renée Dennison and her husband, Christopher, Bianca Foster, Flaviana Orcione, Ana Nicole Orcione and five great grandchildren; the dear sister of the late Ida Giordano, Domenic, James, Angelo and Albert Sciarappa, Fred Shepherd, Rose D’Andrea, Frances Deschenes, Jeanette Tortorella, Lena DiGiando, Helen Perelli, Carmella Farro and Florence Vetrano.

Gloria’s family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the entire staff at the Prospect House for the tremendous care they showed her over the time she was there.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, November 29th from 10 a.m. to 12 (Noon). A Funeral Service will take place in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter, 320 Nevada St, Suite 201, Newton, MA 02460.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.