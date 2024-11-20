Home for Little Wanderers Family Engagement Night A Success!

Special to the Journal

On Tuesday evening over 50 caregivers joined to hear from Kristina Peralta from The Home for Little Wanderers on how the agency can support and connect Revere Public School families with a variety of resources.

Peralta gave a presentation on how the center supports and connects families with a variety of resources. These supports included housing, education, and immigration needs, as well as English classes, support groups, and advocacy.

This was the second year Peralta presented to RPS families and commented that she is grateful to share with the Revere community about her center. Last year, The Home for Little Wanderers immediately began handling referrals for RPS families, and many visited the center in the days after her first presentation.

“In a time when so many of our parents and caregivers are already dealing with worries linked to home instability, immigration, food, and medical care, this training underscores the importance of community building and leadership,” said RPS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Lourenço Garcia. “Our students, particularly those from historically disadvantaged backgrounds, prioritize their health, well-being, and academic success. The Home of Little Wanderers’ presence last night interacting with, informing, and introducing families to so many critical resources highlighted the significance of school-community partnerships in assisting at-risk individuals and students.”

Each year, The Home for Little Wanderers community-based programs and residences meet the needs of more than 15,000 diverse youngsters and family members. These children are often society’s most vulnerable, victims of trauma, violence, or shattered family lives.

The center ensures their emotional, social, educational, and physical well-being from birth to age 26 through a dedicated team of professionals and a wide range of critical services. As a result, disadvantaged kids have safe surroundings, loving relationships, and a secure path toward tomorrow.