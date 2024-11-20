Keefe initiates long-awaited revitalization of community favorite, McMackin Field

Special to the Journal

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., in collaboration with the Department of Public Works, is proud to announce the revitalization of McMackin Field, a beloved community staple located on Winthrop Avenue. This project, expected to be completed in Spring of 2026, was championed by residents for a decade, since the field shut down in 2014. Much of the work on the project will be completed in-house, by members of the Department of Public Works.

The project is bolstered by a $25,000 earmark secured by Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere). One of the key components of the project is ensuring proper infrastructure installation for proper drainage. Prior to park construction, the Department of Public Works will complete land clean-up, excavation, and fill the field with eight feet of mixed stone, gravel, and dirt, to prevent future flooding and add to neighborhood resilience. This past week, the City received the green light from the Licensed Site Professional to begin moving stone into the site, marking the first phase of construction on the land. Over the course of the next few weeks, residents can expect to see a noticeable improvement as the site will begin to rise and fill up, with an estimated 14,500 tons of fill.

Mayor Keefe commented, “When I played youth baseball, I used to be excited to play my All-Star games at McMackin Field, and I know I am not alone. I have heard residents speak of similar fond memories of McMackin, and I know how much the space means to our community.” He continued, “I am proud to say that the team at the Department of Public Works is committed to delivering an attractive and practical field to our City, while also improving the infrastructure, to make certain it remains a community staple for generations to come.”

“McMackin Field has always been a special place in our community, and I am thrilled to have secured this $25,000 earmark to help bring it back to life,” said Representative Jessica Giannino (D- Revere).

“This project not only honors the memories so many of us hold, but it also looks forward, ensuring the field is more safe, resilient, and better equipped for future generations. I’m grateful for the work of Mayor Keefe, as well as the collaboration between the city, state, the Department of Public Works, and all who have contributed to making this long-awaited revitalization a reality.”