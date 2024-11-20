Revere woman charged with murder in early November stabbing in Voke Park

By Journal Staff

A Revere woman is being held without bail in connection with the stabbing death of a man in a Chelsea park earlier this month. Alycia Wilhemsen, 35, of Revere and Natanael Pagan-Rios, 31, of Chelsea were arraigned in Chelsea District Court Monday on murder charges in the Nov. 1 stabbing death of Juan Osorio, 40, of Chelsea. The pair were ordered held without bail and will return to court for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 20. Osorio was found in Voke Park early that morning suffering from multiple stab wounds. Both suspects were arrested on Friday, Nov. 15. Pagan-Rios was arrested outside his residence in Chelsea and Wilhemsen was arrested shortly after at her residence in Revere. Both were transported to the Chelsea Police station for booking. The investigation was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office and Chelsea Police. “I’m grateful that the diligent work by State Police and Chelsea Police will provide Juan Osorio’s family and friends the opportunity to see these suspects answer to the charges against them,” said Hayden. “Our office will give Mr. Osorio’s loved ones as much support as they need as the court process moves forward.”