A.C. Whelan Third Graders celebrate Hispanic and Italian heritage months

By Melissa Moore-Randall

A.C. Whelan third grade class had the opportunity to learn about each other’s heritages during the month of October which was both Hispanic and Italian Heritage months.

The class is extremely diverse with students that have family roots in Morocco, Guatemala, Norway, Cambodia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Colombia, Vietnam, England, Mexico, and El Salvador.

Students of Hispanic origin had the opportunity to share the customs of their native countries. All students were assigned a famous person with Hispanic origin to do a mini biography on. Research was done on Carmen Miranda, Cesar Chavez, Desi Arnez, Pablo Picasso, Ellen Ochoa, Eva Peron, Gloria Estefan, Jose M. Hernadez, Lin-Manual Miranda, LIonel Messi,Oscar De La Hoya, Oscar de la Renta, Sonia Sotomeyer, Pele, Roberto Clemente, Selena and Sheila E.

In addition, students also learned about the culture of Italy including famous people, famous places, historical facts, tourist attractions, and of course Italian food. Each student created an Italian travel brochure highlighting reasons why people should visit Italy. An Italian-themed celebration wrapped up the month with the sharing of presentations and some “italian food”. Their day included writing, reading and math activities with an Italian theme and a backdrop of Italian music. In a recent podcast by Superintendent Dianne Kelly it was noted that 38% of Revere residents are Italian :

As November kicked off, students also learned all about the election process and the qualifications of someone running for President. They held a mock election and voted based on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’s favorite foods, snacks, soft drinks, ice cream and fast food restaurants. President Elect Trump won with a vote of 10-6. The day after the election they learned about the Electoral College and how President Elect Trump was actually elected.

As they headed off for a long weekend, students researched Veterans’ Day in their ELA lessons. Students created flags for Carlino Mercurio and his memorial located on the grounds of the West Revere Complex. Mercurio was a lifelong resident of Revere and served in the United States Army during World War II from 1942-1945 with Company D 927th Signal Battalion. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign, Motor Vehicle Drivers Award, and was part of invasions in Algeria, French Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Naples, Foggia, Rome, Arnold, Northern France, and Rhineland.

Students look forward to studying the arrival of the Pilgrims and the first Thanksgiving, Christmas Around the World, Black History Month, Women’s Heritage Month, and Irish Heritage Month, Chinese New Year, Ramadan, and so much more in the months to come.