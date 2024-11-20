Kiss 108 honors Whelan School paraprofessional Brenda Baez

By Cary Shuman

AC Whelan School Principal Rachel Shanley (left) and

school parent Annamaria Addonizio Spiriti (right) are

pictured with “Local Legend” Brenda Baez at the school

Monday.

It is not every day that one of the true legends in local radio, KISS 108’s Billy Costa” comes to your workplace and bestows the honor of “Local Legend” upon you. But that’s the incredible and memorable recognition that was enjoyed by Brenda Baez, a paraprofessional at the Whelan Elementary School. Costa, accompanied by “Billy and Lisa In The Morning” show co-hosts Lisa Donovan, Justin Aguirre, and Winnie Akouri, made a surprise visit Monday to the Whelan School to present the “Local Legend” award to Baez.

With a KISS 108 microphone in hand, Costa proclaimed to Baez, “You are a local legend in this building as well as this town, and I’m guessing the state of Massachusetts, because you’re doing amazing things.” Costa said Baez was chosen from a substantial number of nominees for the exciting award that goes to “people who are making a difference in people’s lives on a daily basis.” Donovan then announced that Baez would receive two tickets to KISS-108’s incomparable, sold-out Jingle Ball concert, a presentation that stunned Baez, a lifelong fan of the radio station.

“That’s amazing, thank you so much,” responded Baez, smiling broadly. AC Whelan Principal Rachel Shanley offered her personal congratulations to Baez. “This was a very special morning for us,” said Whelan Principal Rachel Shanley. “We’re really excited that we were able to honor Brenda Baez. She always goes above beyond and it’s just a very special day for us here at the AC Whelan. Revere school parent Annamaria Addonizio Spiriti nominated Baez for the “Local Legend” award. “Brenda fits the true “Local Legend” as someone who goes above and beyond, and she definitely does,” said Spiriti, who is a guidance counselor at Winthrop High School. “I’m just really happy they chose my nomination because Brenda really deserves it. She’s been great to my kids, Marco and Rocco.”

A 2019 Revere High School graduate, Baez said the whole experience was overwhelming but “great”. “I had no idea that this was happening,” said Baez, who is in his third year at Whelan. “I listen to KISS-108 all the time in the mornings on the way to school. It’s exciting to meet the hosts. I’ve never been to any concert ever, so the Jingle Ball will be one to remember, that’s for sure. I just want to say thank you so much to everyone. The Whelan is an excellent school, and I’m so happy to be a part of such a great staff.”