Council Approves Memorial Portraits for Two Former Members

By Adam Swift

Two of Revere’s first women city councillors will be permanently honored in the council chambers.

Last week, the council voted to support two motions introduced by Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

The first approved the installation of a portrait in the chambers for Margaret P. “Peggy” O’Hara-Shanahan, who died in 2021, in honor of her being the first woman to serve on the Revere City Council. She was appointed to the council in 1973.

The second motion approved the installation of a portrait in the chambers for Elvira T. “Vera” Curcio, who died in 2007, in honor of her being the first woman elected to serve on the City Council and the first woman to represent Ward 3.

“Both women who I have submitted motions for fit the criteria for memorial plaques in the council chambers,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Former Councilwoman O’Hara and Curcio are deceased members of our legislative family and they both represent significant milestones in the history of the city. Councilwoman O’Hara was the first woman to serve on the Revere City Council; she was appointed at-large by the city council to replace her husband, Edward O’Hara.”

Guarino-Sawaya said O’Hara served through the remainder of 1973.

“Elvira ‘Vera’ Curcio … was one of the first women elected to serve on the Revere City Council and the first woman to represent Ward 3,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “She served from 1976 to 1981. For these reasons, I wholeheartedly support the installation of these portraits and I hope that the appointments subcommittee will offer a favorable recommendation to the city council.”

The motions were supported by the subcommittee and later approved by the full council.

“I will work with the city clerk and the O’Hara and Curcio families to obtain high-quality digital photographs of these councillors,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Once these portraits are complete within the coming months, we can schedule a date and time for the presentation that works for all parties.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna noted that earlier this year the council had discussed the issue of approving portraits in the council chambers and had decided that it would honor deceased members who have served the city.

“I think this is a great opportunity to show what we talked about, and these two women definitely deserve their portraits hanging up with all of these men,” said McKenna.