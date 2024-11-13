Revere Voters Backed Harris Ticket, Yes on Q. 2

By Adam Swift

Just over 56 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots in last week’s election.

Overall, Revere saw 18,378 of its 32,638 registered voters vote in the election.

As was the case statewide, the majority of Revere voters backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris over Republican Donald Trump by a margin of 9,556 to 8,055.

Closer to home, both of Revere’s Democratic state representatives ran unopposed for reelection and were returned to office, Jessica Giannino in the 16th Suffolk District and Jeff Turco in the 19th Suffolk District.

In a contested race for state senator, incumbent Democrat Lydia Edwards won districtwide, and easily outdistanced her Republican challenger, Jeanna Marie Tamas, 9,365 to 5,503 in Revere results.

Incumbent Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren won reelection, and outpaced Republican challenger John Deaton 10,157 to 6,959 in Revere.

Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark ran unopposed and was returned to office.

On the five state ballot questions, Revere voters largely fell in line with state results, backing ballot questions to allow the state auditor’s office to audit the state legislature, to do away with the MCAS test as a graduation requirement, and to allow rideshare drivers to unionize. Local voters did not support questions that would have legalized the use of some psychedelic drugs in medical settings and raised the minimum wage for tipped workers in the state.

Last month, the city council approved a resolution introduced by Councillor-at-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo asking it to support a yes vote on Question 2, the repeal of MCAS as a graduation requirement. In Revere, 9,420 voters supported Question 2, while 7,132 opposed it.

“As we know, our students are more valuable than what a test can dictate, and unfortunately, for some 20 years, we have been telling them that they are not (as valuable) if they fail this test,” Jaramillo said during the council debate on supporting Question 2.

Several other councillors also spoke in favor of supporting a yes vote on Question 2 at the meeting.