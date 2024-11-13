The City of Revere Celebrates the 19th Annual Veterans Day Dinner Dance at Beachmont VFW Post 6712

Last Monday was Veteran’s Day across the country, giving all to thank a veteran that sacrificed everything to serve our great country. On Monday evening the Revere Veteran’s Committee and the City of Revere hosted their 19th Annual Veteran’s Dinner Dance, with a Chinese Food buffet, and DJ “Captain America” Alan LaBella. Over 175 guests attended the event, including 25 special and honored guests from the Chelsea Soldiers Home. A very special thank you goes out to the Winthrop American Legion Post 46, for their role in the event as the Color Guard. The Beachmont VFW Post 6712 supplied the hall and lots of help, making the event a huge success, and without their dedication and support this event would be impossible. The post’s Chaplin Daniel Hernandez said Grace before the meal.

The Revere Veteran’s Committee Co-Chairmen Al Terminiello Jr. and Ira Novoselsky are please to announce a new sponsor of the event, St. Jean’s Credit Union of Lynn. St. Jean’s Credit is well known in Revere for their continuous generosity in many school and city events, this year President and CEO Dave Surface provided a generous donation to the event. Dave and his crew of Revere School Committee member John Kingston and Dave’s lovely wife Debbie served food throughout the event.

The event was attended by Congresswoman Katherine Clark, State Senator Lydia Edwards, Mayor Patrick and Jennifer Keefe, State Representatives Jeff Turco and Jessica Giannino, Revere City Councillors Marc Silvestri, Angela Guarino Sawaya, Bob Haas III, and Tony Zambuto. From the Revere School Committee, Anthony Caggiano and John Kingston.

The Revere Veteran’s Committee would also like to acknowledge DeMainos Italian Restaurant, Luberto’s Bakery, BJ’s Warehouse, and Beach Sales of Revere, and Mayor Patrick Keefe and the City of Revere for their continuing support of the Veteran’s Day celebration. A special thanks to Dena Dimarzo from the Beachmont VFW for all her hard work and help with this event. The Revere Veteran’s Committee is proud to support this event in honor of those who served and are serving our nation everywhere, but none of it is possible without the many people who have turned out for 19 years supporting our cause. No words can express how grateful and honored we are, especially this year of over 175 residents and veterans in attendance, the biggest ever. Next year is 20, we are already planning a very special evening, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

The Revere Veteran’s Committee uses all donations and funds to serve the City of Revere and to aid veterans when ever the need arrives, they also fund two RHS scholarships every year, a senior luncheon including entertainment.