Landslide! -Patriots Crush Tide in Historic Victory

By Cary Shuman

As magnificent and heartwarming as Lou Cicatelli’s 100th career victory was a week ago, the longtime Revere High head football coach may have to put Win No. 101 at the top of his list of all-time memories.

No GBL team in decades has gone in to Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium and accomplished what Cicatelli’s red-hot team was able to do last Friday night – on Everett High Senior Night no less.

Led by a breathtaking performance by senior captain Geo Woodard and a host of other big-time contributors, the Revere High football team upset Everett, 42-18, in a thorough, start-to-finish dismantling of the Tide.

Freshman Anthony Pelatere made the defensive play of the game in the fourth quarter when he recovered a fumble on a bounce, athletically sidestepped a tackler by backing up a step, and then ran 51 yards for a touchdown.

“It’s one of the best wins we’ve ever had as a program,” said Cicatelli. “We went in there with the idea that we were going to do whatever it took, take chances, go for it on fourth down, onside kicks. We had nothing to lose and the guys responded.”

Woodard was immense

Geo Woodward made a superlative catch in the end zone, coming back to outjump an Everett defender for the football and resulting in the first touchdown of the game. That spectacular play seemed to set the tone for the Patriots the rest of the way.

Woodard would later team up with quarterback Danny Hou for two touchdowns on well-executed screen passes that caught the Everett defense totally off guard.

“That’s called our waggle screen,” explained Cicatelli. “It’s a flood route. You watch what’s going on with their defensive end and cornerback on that side, and they weren’t reacting to it. It was wide open twice.”

Offensive linemen Joe Vasquez and Adam Metawea provided the lead blocking for Woodard on the two touchdowns.

“We practiced it all week – it’s a big staple of the Wing-T offense,” said Cicatelli.

The Boston Herald honored Geo Woodard as a “Star of the Week” in recognition of his 200-yards, 3 TD performance.

“Geo was marvelous,” said Cicatelli.

The play-calling by the Revere coaches on both sides of the ball was in a word, excellent.

Special teams were extraordinary

Rising freshman standout Charles Dobre recovered two onside kicks and also pounced on two onside kicks attempted by Everett. In addition, Dobre caught a two-point conversion pass from Hou after Revere’s first TD. He also played outstanding defense.

Placekicker Joel Vasquez perfectly squib-quicked the dual onsiders allowing the speedy Dobre to make a play.

“We practiced that play so much, and Joel has gotten so good at it,” said Cicatelli. “That’s such a big part of the game – it means field position and extra possessions. And boy, it worked.”

“The onside kicks were huge. I think they really did change the game around, especially when we drove the ball downfield for the whole first quarter,” said Cicatelli.

Hou’s leadership soars to new heights

Danny Hou accounted for more than 160 yards in total offense and had three touchdown passes in another sterling effort at the helm of the suddenly unstoppable Revere offense.

“Danny has our offense firing on all cylinders,” said Cicatelli.

Cicatelli also credited the defensive effort of Walter Franklin for being essential to the Patriots’ dominance on defense. Yousef Benhamou (9-yard touchdown, several tackles on defense) Mario Ramirez (TD, two-point conversion, several tackles at linebacker), and Jose Fuentes were also standouts.

Revere plays Boston Latin Friday

Lou Cicatelli’s contingent will play a consolation-round game against Boston Latin Friday night.

“It’s unfortunate that we didn’t make the playoffs – I wish I could have some of those games back,” said Cicatelli, whose team knocked Everett out of the playoff picture. “We’re a young team learning the system and just trying to get better, and a credit to these kids – they didn’t quit, they worked harder and harder and wanted to get better, and it’s a big reason why we’re here. I also have to tip my hat to my coaches. My coaches work really hard. Revere football is in a good place right now.”