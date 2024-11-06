Mayor Keefe Says Revere’s Victory over Everett High was ‘Pretty Impressive’

By Cary Shuman

Yes, Mayor Patrick Keefe was watching the game.

And like all Revere High football fans, he was awestruck by the sheer firepower and determination displayed by the Patriots in the 42-18 rout of Everett Friday night at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Keefe played varsity football for Everett High School in the 1990s before he moved to Revere and became the president of the Junior Patriots Pop Warner organization [now called Revere Youth Football]. He also served admirably as the play-by-play announcer alongside Donald Boudreau for Revere TV’s stellar broadcasts of RHS football games.

The city’s chief executive has followed Revere High football closely [his son, Patrick Keefe III, was a starting lineman for Revere] and he summed up Revere’s decisive victory over his alma mater as “pretty impressive.”

“Everett has dominated the GBL for as long as I can remember,” said Keefe. “The last time Revere won this matchup was 1991 and I was a sixth grader at Webster Elementary School in Everett.”

Keefe praised the players and coaches for their resilience this season.

“Special credit goes to the athletes that didn’t give up on themselves as they went into Everett in what could have been a foregone conclusion,” lauded Keefe. “This victory was the result of an excellent game plan by the coaching staff and great execution by the athletes. Kudos to the Revere High Class of 2025. This victory will be a forever memory that can never be taken away. Go Patriots!”