RHS Roundup

RHS boys soccer wins tourney opener; plays at Bedford tomorrow

The Revere High boys soccer team advanced to the Sweet 16 of the MIAA Division 2 state soccer tournament with a 2-1 victory over East Longmeadow in a Round of 32 contest this past Monday evening at Harry Della Russo Stadium before a large crowd of hometown fans.

Coach Manny Lopes and his Patriots now will journey to Bedford tomorrow (Thursday) evening at 7:00.

The Greater Boston League champion Revere squad entered the tourney as the ninth seed in D-2 with a record of 12-2-2, while East Longmeadow came in as the 24th seed with a 5-11-2 mark.

The Patriots had been ranked as the #1 team in D-2 two weeks ago, but a 2-1 loss to St. Mary’s of Lynn and a 1-0 victory over Central Catholic in the last week of the regular season dropped Revere to the #9 spot in the final rankings.

Bedford, which entered the tourney as the #8 seed in D-2 with a 4-5-8 record, edged #25 Sharon in its Round of 32 game on Monday by a score of 1-0. As their eight ties indicate, the Buccaneers play a conservative, defensive style of play. They scored only 23 goals all season, while allowing 19. Most of that positive differential came thanks to just two of their victories, a 4-0 win over Dearborn STEM and a 6-0 win over Tewksbury.

The Patriots by contrast, scored 45 goals on the year and allowed only 16.

The victor will advance to the Elite 8 to face the winner of the contest between #17 Billerica vs. #1 Wakefield.

Girls Volleyball, soccer fall in tourney

The Revere High girls volleyball and soccer teams came up short in their opening round contests in state tourney play last week.

Coach Emilie Hostetter’s volleyball squad, which compiled a 10-10 record during the regular season and was seeded #40 in Division 2, made the long trek to Essex Tech, the #25 seed, this past Friday and dropped a 3-0 decision.

Among the highlights for the Lady Patriots were the performances of senior Danna Canas, who had four kills, and Dayana Ortega, who added three kills. Libero Samantha Indorato served three aces and made 11 digs. Senior captain Lea Doucette had two blocks.

“The girls started really strong, playing with them the first set, but Essex Tech took the set in the last few points,” said Hostetter. “It was great to get the team some tournament experience, so that we can come back even stronger next year.”

Coach Ariana Rivera’s RHS girls soccer team also played in an opening round encounter on Friday. The Lady Patriots, the #43 seed in Division 3 with a 9-7 record, journeyed to #22 Foxborough and fell by a score of 5-0.

RHS girls run well at Invitational

The Revere High girls cross country competed in Saturday’s Frank Mooney State Coaches Invitational Meet that was held at the Wrentham Training Center.

“The looped course is a true cross-country course, with no extreme hills but instead, no real sections of flat — just nonstop rolling hills, up, down, up, down, up, down,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “While none of us came home with a medal, each girl ran their 5K personal best times and ran strong. Both the girls and I are very proud of their times.”

Olivia Rupp, Valeria Quintero, and Daniela Santana Baez participated in the Junior/Senior 5K. Their times and places were: Olivia 40th – 21:28; Valeria 87th – 23:44; and Daniela 104th – 24:31.

“Olivia bettered her time on this course from last year by nearly four minutes and Daniela bettered her time on this course from last year by over two minutes,” noted Sinnott. “These are great improvements and a testament to the dedication these girls have shown over the season.”

Emma DeCrosta participated in the sophomore 5K, finishing 74th with a time of 27:22.

Sinnott and her crew will compete in this Saturday’s Division 2 State Meet.