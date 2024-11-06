Eversource Bringing Smart Meters to Massachusetts Starting Next Year

Special to the Journal

As part of Eversource’s continued investment in modernizing the power grid to enhance electric reliability and improve service for customers, the energy company will begin transitioning homes and business across the Commonwealth to smart meters in 2025. Smart meters offer several new capabilities that will provide customers with detailed information about their energy use and enable Eversource to proactively address issues on the electric system before power outages occur. The new technology will also deliver automatic, real-time information to Eversource that will eliminate the need for customers to report an outage and help speed power restoration outside major storms.

“Upgrading to smart meters is like replacing an old flip phone with a smart phone,” said Eversource Senior Vice President of Customer Operations, Digital Strategy and Chief Customer Officer Jared Lawrence. “In addition to providing our team with information that we can use to reduce the length of power outages for our customers, smart meters will enable our customers to monitor their energy use in near real time—including how they use power, how much they use and peak times of use during the day—empowering them to take steps to reduce their energy consumption and bill.”

Eversource will begin replacing all electric meters with smart meters in the second half of 2025 starting in western Massachusetts. A smart meter is a digital electric meter with wireless communication capabilities. Network devices receive data from the smart meters and transmit it to Eversource’s systems, allowing the energy company to communicate with the equipment. This modern, smart tech will provide customers with enhanced, real-time power outage alerts and enable Eversource to start or end a customers’ service remotely, eliminating the time they wait for a crew to come out.

The transition to smart meters for all Eversource’s Massachusetts electric customers is expected to take approximately three years to complete. Customers will be notified several times in advance of work to install their new smart meter. Learn more about Eversource’s transition to the modern power grid of the future.

Eversource is celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.28 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 251,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 217,000 customers in 59 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,900 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system.