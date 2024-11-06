News Briefs

Mayor Keefe Thanks Union Partners for Successful Contract Negotiations

The City of Revere and Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. are proud to announce multiple successful contract negotiations with union partners in Revere. Thus far in 2024, the City of Revere has signed contracts with the Revere Firefighters Local 926 (Revere Fire Department), AFCSME Local 22 (Revere Department of Public Works), and Laborers’ Local Union 22 (Revere Admin and Management, Units A & B).

These union contracts represent the interests of a large number of City of Revere employees, ranging from public safety to public services. These negotiated union contracts include employees from the Revere Fire Department, the Department of Public Works, City crossing guards, school paraprofessionals, and administrative professionals at City Hall.

“I am appreciative of the productive conversations I was able to hold with local union members throughout the course of contract negotiations,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “In these negotiations, we were able to get straight to business: agreeing upon fair and reasonable contracts for our union workers in Revere. I’m proud of the work that went into negotiating these contracts, and the high level of scrutiny and professionalism of all parties involved.”

