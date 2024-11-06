A.C. Whelan Second-graders Visited by RFD for Fire Prevention Month

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Second grade students at the A.C. Whelan School received a treat when they were visited by the Revere Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week/Month. The RFD arrived in their fire truck (Engine 3) to the excitement of the 100 students and their teachers.

Firefighter Ryan DiCarlo gave the presentation where they learned about the role of the fire department, when to call 911 and fire safety. RFD demonstrated the use of firefighter gear, how the firetrucks operate, and even how to stop, drop and roll during a fire. In addition to Firefighter DiCarlo, Capt DeMauro, Lt Bowen, Firefighter Mirasolo and Firefighter Viviano of Engine 3 also joined in the presentation.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, “The goal of Fire Prevention Month (and week October 6th – 12th) is to raise fire safety awareness and help protect homes and families. In 1922, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) named the second week of October Fire Prevention Week in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Today, we celebrate Fire Prevention Week and Month by spreading fire safety awareness and educating families, students and communities across the United States with help from our partners and local fire departments. The NFPA’s 2024 campaign for Fire Prevention Month is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!”