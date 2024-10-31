Update on Lead Service Line Programs in the City of Revere

Special to the Journal

The City of Revere is proud of its commitment to removing lead services from homes and providing safe, clean drinking water to residents. To remain in compliance with Federal and State mandates, the Water, Sewer and Drain Department recently completed a comprehensive investigation of service lines.

Revere’s Water Department completed more than 200 excavations in a two-month period from August to October, including 22 lead service line replacements. Various contractors also helped complete an additional 26 replacements. From November 2023 to October 2024, the City removed 80 lead service lines. Service line replacements will continue until the City of Revere is completely lead free

“Quality infrastructure is critical to the health and wellbeing of our City,” commented Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. “Our Water, Sewer, and Drain Department is going above-and-beyond in their efforts to mitigate the impacts of lead service lines. We are working to levy the financial burden of service line replacements from our residents, by continuing these free replacement programs.”

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work completed by the Water Department to investigate and remove lead services,” said Superintendent Chris Ciaramella. “It was a group effort that demonstrates our commitment to removing all lead services from the City’s infrastructure. Our efforts will continue as we strive to make the City of Revere lead free.”

Residents with a lead, galvanized, or unknown service line material will receive a mail notification before November 15, 2024. There is also a map on the City webpage where residents can search an address and see what the service line material is. Residents who receive a service line replacement will get detailed instructions how to properly flush the line. They will also receive a pitcher filter and a six-month supply of cartridges.

All questions can be directed to Assistant Superintendent Anthony Gulizia at [email protected] or 781-808-6444. Residents can also email [email protected].