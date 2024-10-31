News Briefs

Patriot Club meeting upcoming

The next meeting for The Patriot Club that is located at 90 Patriot Pkwy, Reverewill be held on November 12 Tuesday at 12:30. A head count will be taken for our December Party. “

BCBS Sponsors Free Bluebikes Rides on Election Day

To help reduce transportation barriers as residents head to the polls, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”) is offering free Bluebikes Day Passes on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. The Bluebikes Day Passes provide unlimited complimentary two-hour classic bike rides and free ebike unlocks (a per-minute charge will apply for ebike usage after the unlock) for the duration of Election Day. Riders can access this offer by entering code BCBSMAVOTE in the checkout section of the Bluebikes App.

The initiative aims to provide voters with a convenient and accessible transit option from Bluebikes’ 500 stations across 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown, while supplies last. Voters can visit https://account.bluebikes.com/map to find the closest station to their polling location.

The system is municipally owned by thirteen cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts, jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville and the Town of Brookline, and operated under contract by Lyft.

As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Blue Cross is committed to increasing access to the polls. A study conducted by professors at Harvard University and Boston University found that lack of access to a car is a significant obstacle to voting and decreases turnout.

“During this election season, we are dedicated to eliminating transportation barriers so every citizen can exercise their right to vote,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. “Bluebikes offers a convenient and accessible transportation option for residents across Metro Boston, particularly for those in underserved and underrepresented communities who may face challenges getting to their polling places. We encourage everyone planning to vote on Election Day to take advantage of our complimentary Bluebikes rides.”

Blue Cross has served as Bluebikes’ title sponsor since May 2018 and remains committed to supporting and extending bike sharing in Greater Boston as a safe, sustainable and accessible public transportation option through its partnership with the municipal owners of Bluebikes and Lyft.

Those interested in a free Bluebikes Day Pass on Election Day can download the Bluebikes App or visit bluebikes.comfor more information.