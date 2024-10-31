A Doggie Dream Realized

Crowdfunding campaign launched for total transformation of Fitzhenry Dog Park

Special to the Journal

Exciting news is on the horizon as a long-held dream of community members is finally coming to fruition: the total transformation of Fitzhenry Dog Park. This project is a collaborative effort led by passionate residents, supported by the City of Revere, The Neighborhood Developers (TND), and TDI Partners.

To kick off this much-anticipated renovation, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched with an initial goal of raising $5,000. These funds will be allocated toward key enhancements that will significantly improve the park experience for both dogs and their owners. The crowdfunding funds will combine with the $45,000-$200,000 committed by the City of Revere towards site improvement and engineering to unlock a $50,000 matching grant from MassDevelopment.

Organizers are seeking donations to enhance the dog park with essential items such as a dog agility course, shade structures, benches, waste stations, water fountains, and safety measures like fencing and lighting. Contributions will improve park functionality, comfort, and aesthetics, creating a better environment for dogs and their owners. Your support is crucial in making the park a safer and more enjoyable space for the community.

“The transformation of Fitzhenry Dog Park showcases the incredible commitment of Shirley Ave residents to create welcoming spaces in their neighborhood. We are proud to support this long-standing dream of the community and are excited to help raise the funds needed to bring it to life. It’s wonderful to see residents coming together to make this park a fun, playful gathering place for everyone who loves dogs,” said Rafael Mares, Executive Director of The Neighborhood Developers.

“For years, Ward Two residents have taken their dogs to a patch of grass in Fitzhenry Square, with a long-term goal of creating an official dog park. The City of Revere is thrilled to commit funding through our CDBG, upwards of $200,000 to enhancing and attracting a more pet friendly neighborhood. Through a crowdfunding effort, if $5000 are raised, The Neighborhood Developers (TND) can unlock an additional $50k in grant funding for this project. We are grateful to TND for their advocacy, and are grateful for anyone who can participate in this important effort and hope to see a greener pastures for our four-legged friends”, stated Mayor Patrick Keefe.

“Since 2022, MassDevelopment has been working to accelerate economic development in Revere’s Shirley Ave neighborhood through our Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) program for Gateway Cities,” said MassDevelopment Deputy Director and Senior Executive Vice President Marcos Marrero. “As part of this effort, we worked with local partners to help spearhead the City of Revere’s new participatory budgeting process, which demonstrated significant public support for a new and improved Fitzhenry Dog Park. MassDevelopment looks forward to further supporting the park renovation with a $50,000 grant and helping create an attractive district amenity for all who live, work, and visit here.”

How to Help:

1. Donate: Every contribution, no matter the size, brings the initiative closer to its goal.

2. Spread the Word: Sharing the campaign on social media and with friends and family can help reach potential supporters.

3. Get Involved: Community members are invited to join upcoming meetings to learn more about the project and ways to contribute.

Stay tuned for updates on the crowdfunding campaign and the exciting developments at Fitzhenry Dog Park. To donate and learn more about the project, please visit https://www.patronicity.com/FitzhenryPark

The Neighborhood Developers (TND) is dedicated to creating strong neighborhoods in Revere, Chelsea, and Everett by enabling community members to secure a stable home, achieve economic mobility, and determine their own future. TND’s comprehensive services include housing assistance, one-on-one financial and career coaching, and support for accessing critical public benefits, such as RAFT, SNAP, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.. Committed to community building, TND also focuses on leadership development, supporting residents to advocate for themselves and their neighbors, and has helped improve a number of public spaces in the Shirley Ave neighborhood. MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, works with businesses, nonprofits, banks, and communities to stimulate economic growth across the Commonwealth. During FY2024, MassDevelopment financed or managed 349 projects generating investment of more than $3.5 billion in the Massachusetts economy. These projects are estimated to create or support 22,426 jobs and build or preserve 1,754 housing units.