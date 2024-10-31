RHS Seniors Receive Academic Excellence Award

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents has designed an award for academic excellence. These awards are awarded to high school students who have distinguished themselves in the pursuit of excellence during their high school careers. The M.A.S.S. Award of Academic Excellence is presented by the superintendent to a deserving student in each school district throughout Massachusetts. To be considered for the award, the student must be a member of the senior class with a cumulative GPA that places them in the top fifth percentile of their class.

Two Revere High School students, Erta Ismahili, Dayna Pham, and City Lab student Hemeli Canelas Cruz are this year’s recipients.

Erta Ismahili is currently the valedictorian of the Revere High School class of 2025. Academically, Erta has enrolled in ten AP and Dual Enrollment courses. She has expanded her academic rigor by being a student researcher in election analysis from Oberlin College as well. She has completed a junior internship at the University of Southern California. Her activities show how she cares tremendously about the Revere community. They include but, not limited to: Speech and Debate Captain, Model UN President, Girls Tennis, Feminist Empowerment Movement, Student Senate Chair and RPS Equity Advisory Board. Erta has gained employment experience in the Revere Election Department and MGH Revere Cares. In addition, Erta has earned several Speech and Debate awards, Harvard Model Congress Best Delegate, RHS Poet Laureate and AP Scholar with Distinction. After RHS, Erta hopes to continue her education at a competitive four year university.

Dayna Phan is currently the salutatorian of the Revere High School class of 2025. She has enrolled in 9 AP and Dual Enrollment courses throughout high school. In addition, she is currently enrolled in an Organic Chemistry Independent Study and a Writing Center Fellowship. Dayna’s extra curricular activities include: Math Team President, Feminist Empowerment Movement Leader, Research Assistant at Northeastern’s Learning and the Brain Lab. She is also the Co-Captain of the Tennis team and participates in the PRISM Science Club. Her community service experience includes 150 hours of volunteering at Tufts Medical Center. Dayna has earned the National Spanish Exam Bronze Medal and the President’s Volunteer Bronze Service Medal. After RHS, Dayna hopes to continue her education at a competitive four year university.

Hemeli Canelas Cruz where she began her new journey to City Lab Innovation School three years ago, Hemili chose to transfer from Revere High School. She expressed the interest of doing high school differently. As she begins her senior year, she has accomplished so much. She is ranked number 2 in her class, taken and completed 8 early college courses, and is currently participating in a biotech work based learning experience at BIOGEN Community Lab. As to date, Hemili has surpassed her community service requirement and completed 60 hours working with the Beachmont Elementary School and its students. Hemeli is always willing to lend a helping hand and advocate for herself and her classmates. She always wanted to do her best and be her best. Hemeli’s post-secondary plans are to continue on her college journey by attending a four year college and eventually begin her career in nursing.