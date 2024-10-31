Redgate Announces Mila’s at Gibson Point in Partnership with Restaurateur Michael Aldi

Special to the Journal

Earlier this week, Redgate, in collaboration with local restaurateur Michael Aldi, unveiled plans for Mila’s at Gibson Point. This new dining destination will bring day-to-night coastal dining to the wellness-focused Gibson Point residences. Currently under construction and slated to open in early 2025, Mila’s will offer residents and visitors a seamless experience from morning café vibes to an evening bar and lounge, all set against stunning waterfront views.

Located in the heart of the 291-unit Gibson Point apartment community, which is professionally managed by Greystar, Mila’s will feature outdoor dining with panoramic views of the North Shore and the Boston skyline.

“Mila’s will be a place for gathering and connecting, with both residents and the broader community enjoying its warm, welcoming atmosphere,” said Damian Szary, Principal at Redgate. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Michael Aldi and his team again, and we’re confident Mila’s will become a centerpiece of the Gibson Point experience.”

Aldi Companies, the team behind local restaurants such as Dryft, Fine Line, and VIVI’s Tapas Bar, will bring their signature community-driven dining concept to Mila’s.

“Gibson Point offers a unique opportunity to create a space that meets the needs of modern residents while embracing the spirit of the community,” said Michael Aldi, owner of the Aldi Companies. “We’re excited to introduce Mila’s as a place where people can connect—whether for a quick bite in the morning or a relaxing evening with a pizza and a cocktail.”

Led by Executive Chef Adriano Silva, Mila’s will offer an array of healthy and delicious options during the day, from fresh fruit juices and perfectly toasted bagels to grab-and-go meals that cater to those who work from home or are looking for a quick, on-the-go bite. As the sun sets, Mila’s will transform into a contemporary lounge and high-end bar featuring artisanal cocktails, brick-oven pizzas and a curated menu.

Silva has spent nearly 20 years in the Greater Boston restaurant scene. Having started out at B&G Oysters,?Sportello?and?The Butcher Shop, Silva became Executive Chef at Pier 6 in Charlestown in 2014, where he brought the restaurant to new heights, transforming it into one of Greater Boston’s most sought-after food destinations. In 2019, Silva was appointed Executive Chef of Dryft Revere, which he continues to oversee along with Aldi Companies’ other restaurants including Fine Line, VIVI’s Tapas Bar, and now, Mila’s.

Before its official 2025 debut, Mila’s will host pop-up events in Gibson Point’s lobby, giving residents and locals a taste of what’s to come with morning coffee and on-the-go snacks.

“We’re excited to welcome Michael Aldi and his team to Gibson Point, and we look forward to opening Mila’s at Gibson Point to residents and the Revere community,” said Madeleine Risinger of Greystar, Community Manager at Gibson Point. “Mila’s will bring a dynamic mix of options to Gibson Point. Whether it be an on-the-go coffee or a memorable evening meal on the water, Mila’s will only further elevate life at Gibson Point.” Located at 1 Gibson Way, the 291-unit Gibson Point residential community located along Boston’s seaside North Shore comprises a variety of studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units. Outfitted with robust wellness-inspired amenities including cold plunges and an outdoor sauna, as well as a top-of-the-line fitness center, indoor/outdoor yoga studio, and a Zen Garden.