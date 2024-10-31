Police Grant Focused on Domestic Violence Programs

By Adam Swift

A state grant will help the police department fund domestic violence efforts and community outreach programs, according to Police Chief David Callahan.

Monday night, Callahan updated the city council about the department’s intention to apply for the annual Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) in the amount of $17,757.

“Basically, the money is used to assist with investigations involving domestic violence-related matters,” said Callahan. “There is also some educational outreach we do and other community engagement that is all focused on domestic violence matters. We work collaboratively with the Suffolk County DA’s office, city officials, and also HarborCOV, which is a local victims’ service agency that helps victims of domestic violence and assists them with alternate housing and things like that.”

Unfortunately, Callahan said the police department and HarborCOV have seen an uptick in domestic violence incidents.

“These services are definitely warranted to help victims and also to do other followup investigations that are in-person and assisting victims going to court,” said Callahan.

In addition, the chief said some of the funding will help with community events and programs such as the National Night Out, the youth boxing club, and the Citizens’ Police Academy.

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas, III asked if the grant would help fund the Police Athletic League basketball league.

Callahan noted that the department does not have as much money to fund Police Athletic League activities as it has had in the past, but that there is also another state grant that helps with some of those programs.

The application for the JAG grant is available to view in the police chief’s office at 400 Revere Beach Parkway, Callahan stated.