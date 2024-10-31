RPD Recovers Ghost Gun and Narcotics During Search Warrant

Special to the Journal

Local detectives recovered narcotics, a privately manufactured firearm, also known as a ghost gun, along with magazines and ammunition following the execution of a warrant on Madison Street in Revere last week.

Members of the Revere Police Department Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, Everett Police Department, and North Metro SWAT executed a search warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 42 Madison Street in Revere. The search warrant was issued after a narcotics investigation was conducted by RPD SIU with the assistance of the Winthrop Police Department.

“This case is an example of how focused, collaborative work by law enforcement does result in the removal of drugs and guns in our communities”, said Revere Police Chief David Callahan. “‘Ghost guns’ are untraceable firearms that are a significant threat to public safety and those who possess them are intentionally skirting the Massachusetts gun laws. This is the first case in Revere, which will fall under the newly enacted Firearms Law, banning ghost guns.

“These investigations reflect our commitment to holding those in possession of these guns and dealing in narcotics accountable”.

Timmy Hem, 29 of Revere, was arrested and charged with the Illegal Possession with intent to Distribute class B (Crack cocaine0, Illegal Possession with intent to Distribute class B (Suboxone), Illegal Possession of a Firearm without FID card, Illegal Possession or control of an untraceable Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, Illegal Possession of Ammunition without a FID card, Illegal Possession of a Firearm while in Commission of a Felony, and Improper storage of a Firearm.