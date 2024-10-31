Polls Open for Election Day on Tuesday

By Adam Swift

Polls are open in Revere from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The presidential election tops the ballot, with Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris facing off against former President Donald Trump.

In addition, there are a number of contested races for state and local office, as well as five state ballot questions.

Information about where residents are registered to vote is available on the city’s website at revere.org.

There are separate ballots for the 16th Suffolk and the 19th Suffolk state representative districts in Revere. In the 16th Suffolk, incumbent Democrat Jessica Giannino is running unopposed for reelection, while in the 19th Suffolk, incumbent Democrat Jeff Turco is likewise running unopposed.

As of Monday, Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey said the city had approximately 1,100 early voters in person since Oct. 1. The city has also received about 3,800 early vote-by-mail ballots, for a total early vote of 4,900 as of Monday.

There are currently 32,616 registered voters in Revere but Fahey said he expected that number to increase a bit after the city processes all applications received by the Oct. 26 deadline.

Turnout in the 2020 and 2012 state elections was approximately 68 percent, while turnout in the 2016 state election was approximately 72 percent, Fahey said.

In other contested races on the ballot, Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is being challenged by Republican John Deaton, incumbent Democratic State Senator Lydia Edwards is facing a challenge from Republican Jeanna Marie Tamas.

There is a race to fill a vacant Register of Probate position between Democrat Stephanie Everett and Independent Mohamed Bah.

The state ballot questions include giving the state auditor the ability to audit the legislature, eliminating the MCAS test as a graduation requirement, allowing rideshare drivers to unionize, allowing the medical use of psychedelic drugs, and increasing the state minimum wage for tipped workers.