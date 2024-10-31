Ban on the Sale of Recreational Marijuana to Stay in Place

By Adam Swift

Recreational marijuana sales will remain prohibited in Revere, at least for the time being.

Monday night, the council approved the recommendation of its legislative affairs subcommittee to place the proposed repeal of the ban on recreational marijuana sales on file.

Over the past month, opponents of the marijuana sales repeal have organized and made their displeasure with the proposed measure known to the council.

At the subcommittee meeting, Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri, who introduced the original motion and has been a staunch advocate for retail marijuana sales in Revere, asked that the motion be placed on file. While the motion is dead for now, according to legislative affairs Chair Paul Argenzio, councillors could move to place the item back on the council agenda before the end of the current legislative session on Dec. 31, 2025.

With the repeal of the ban now on file, Silvestri said he hopes there can be a more in-depth discussion of the issue in the coming months.

“I think it is vital to recognize that through economic tough times that social programs and recreational services are the first to (get) cut,” said Silvestri. “The tax revenue generated from cannabis would not have been a panacea, but could have provided a steady source of income to help support our community when we needed it most. Our duties extend beyond merely maintaining our elected positions or handing out plaques, we must resist the temptation to allow the loud minority to dictate our actions or shape our decisions based on misperceptions.

“It is essential that we remain steadfast in our commitment to the broader needs of Revere residents.”

Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley cast the lone dissenting vote in subcommittee to place the motion on file.

During the full council meeting, Kelley said she wanted to see the full council take a vote on the motion so that the residents could see where each councillor stands on the issue.

“We have an incredible amount of residents who have worked incredibly hard to make sure their voices were being heard in their opposition to any repeal of this ban,” said Kelley.

By putting the motion on file, Kelley said the residents would not have the opportunity to have their voices heard during the council meeting.

By placing the proposed repeal on file, Argenzio said the issue is currently dead and the prohibition on recreational marijuana sales will remain in place. However, Kelley noted that the issue could be brought back before the council.

Kelley also made a motion that requested the city send out a robocall to all residents if a motion to repeal the recreational marijuana ban is put back on the agenda before the end of the current legislative session.

The motion was tabled so the council could get more information from the city’s finance director about the cost of a robocall and if it would need to be placed into the ways and means subcommittee for a recommendation.