Appreciation: Cosmo DiLiegro, Owner of Cosmo Pools

By Cary Shuman

Cosmo Louis DiLiegro, a well-known and highly respected businessman who built a legendary swimming pool construction company in the city, died on October, 23, 2024. He was 96.

Cosmo DiLiegro

Employed in the excavation business, Mr. DiLiegro built a pool in his own Keaney Street backyard for his children, and he soon founded Cosmo Pools in 1970 at the age of 42.

“My father built a pool for us kids. He saw how much we enjoyed it, and then he started building pools for other people,” said Mr. DiLiegro’s son’s Michael DiLiegro, who collaborated with his older brother, John DiLiegro, to help their father Cosmo achieve an impeccable reputation for the work done by Cosmo Pools, redefining the art of in-ground pool construction in the process. His wife, Jane, and daughter Patty, also worked with him on the pools business, doing bookkeeping.

He worked full time into his 90s, and if Cosmo pools was installing your pool you would be seeing him there daily observing the operation hands on. Every morning you could see him getting in his pick up at 5:30 a.m., heading to get his first cup of coffee — he swore that McDonalds had the best.

Mr. DiLiegro was known for his incredible work ethic and for his traditional manner, developing a relationship of trust and loyalty with his customers through personal, one-on-one encounters.

“He had a pen and a little notebook in his top pocket, and a pocket full of cash,” fondly recalled Michael DiLiegro. “All of our business was word of mouth. We built pools quickly and safely. He always gave a decent price, and he gave his customers a good job. People loved his work.”

A beloved father and grandfather

Cosmo DiLiegro met Jane Swicewood, a Chelsea woman, in the late 1940s. They would share 73 years of marriage.

Cosmo and Jane presided over a close-knit family that was enriched beautifully by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“My father had a long, happy, full life,” said Michael. “He used to write special songs for each grandchild. My father was an amazing guy. He loved being with his family.”

Those warm and memorable gatherings included Cosmo arranging New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Continental restaurant in Saugus.

“And every Friday night, we would go to China Roma,” remembered Michael. “My daughter, [grandchild Nanci DiLiegro Haas] really enjoyed the food at China Roma so he would take us there. They had a great relationship.”

Cosmo also enjoyed being an observer and participant in the Revere political scene.

“He loved Revere and was always involved in Revere politics,” said Michael. “He was a building inspector in the city for many years. When he was an inspector at the end of his career, they gave him a computer, and he never even plugged it in. There were no computers. He helped a lot of people as a building inspector, too.”

Cosmo had a profound personal connection to his Italian heritage and was a big fan of Frank Sinatra, one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

“He had a room in his home dedicated to Frank Sinatra,” said Michael. “His favorite actors were Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro. My father was very, very proud of his heritage.”

Cosmo was also a major contributor to local organizations, especially the Patriot Civic Club where he was served as president.

Cosmo Louis DiLiegro made a positive impact on many lives in Revere. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.

“My father was old-school,” said Michael. “Those days are gone. He was just a good man. Everything was about family to him. He was my idol.”