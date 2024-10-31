NSCS Celebrates 65 Years of Behavioral Health Services at Anniversary Celebration

Special to the Journal

North Suffolk Community Services (NSCS) celebrated 65 years of providing essential behavioral health services at its anniversary event on Oct. 17 at Casa Lucia in Revere.

“For 65 years, we have been at the forefront of providing mental health services to individuals and families across the region,” said NSCS President and CEO Judi Lemoine. “This is only possible because of our talented team and the incredible contributions from our community. We look forward to continuing to grow our programs and outreach to support even more people in great need of our services.”

The organization honored retired CEO Jackie Moore with the inaugural Legacy Award for her 17 years of leadership of NSCS and in the Massachusetts human services sector.

“It is such an honor to be recognized,” said Moore. “Every one of you brings your experience, heart, determination, passion and belief in recovery, which are important ingredients in the work we do. All of this brings hope.”

Maryanne Frangules, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Organization for Addiction Recovery (MOAR), received the Community Champion Award for her dedication to reducing stigma and promoting recovery.

“We have done so much with NSCS over the years,” said Frangules. “I am most grateful to have learned how to make an impact with our wonderful legislators so that we can make positive changes. We are all visible, vocal and valuable so that one day there will not be a stigma around recovery.”

Surrounded by community supporters and local and state partners, the event offered North Suffolk Community Services the opportunity to reflect on its accomplishments, honor its partners and raise critical funds for its early-childhood and family services, residential programs and outpatient clinics.

Founded in 1959, North Suffolk Community Services, formerly North Suffolk Mental Health Association, touches the lives of more than 10,000 people annually in nearly 80 programs throughout Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, Charlestown and Boston. NSCS supports adults, children and families across the lifespan who are coping with behavioral health, substance use disorders and/or have developmental disabilities. The organization employs over 1,000 talented individuals who provide services in many languages, including ASL, through four outpatient clinics; 38 residential programs; two Recovery Support Centers and a Recovery Learning Center. It operates a robust Training Center as well as a 24/7/365 Recovery Support hotline. Visit northsuffolk.org.