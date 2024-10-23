RHS Roundup

RHS Boys Soccer wins GBL Title Now ranked Fourth in D-2

The Revere High boys soccer team claimed the 2024 Greater Boston League championship with a powerful 8-2 triumph over GBL rival Chelsea last Tuesday. The victory, combined with Somerville’s loss that day to Medford, clinched the title for the Patriots.

Angel Ortez led the Revere offensive barrage with a hat trick, giving Angel a team-leading 13 goals on the season. He also provided an assist on the Patriots’ first goal of the game to teammate Patrick Valentin, who later reached the back of the Chelsea net for the third RHS tally of the day, Patrick’s sixth and seventh goals of 2024.

Brayan Medina (who had an assist on one of Ortez’s goals) scored his third goal of the year, Nicholas Ruiz (unassisted) scored his first goal of the season, and Santiago Velez (unassisted) struck for his sixth goal of 2024 to account for the other three Revere tallies. Gustavo Santos earned two assists on the day and Francisco Navarette contributed an assist.

The win boosted the Patriots’ record to 10-0-2 in the GBL, but two days later they took their first defeat in a match with GBL foe Medford when five Revere players received yellow cards, which under the MIAA’s rules automatically results in a forfeit.

Despite that setback, the Patriots were ranked #4 in Division 2 in the MIAA Power Rankings as of Monday.

Coach Manny Lopes and his crew were scheduled to close out their GBL schedule yesterday (Tuesday) with a match at Malden. They will host a pair of non-league opponents, St. Mary’s of Lynn on Friday evening at 7:00 under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium for Senior Night and Central Catholic next Tuesday, to conclude their regular-season schedule. They then will await the announcement of their final seeding and likely opponent in the opening round of the Division 2 state tournament.

RHS girls cross country wins again; ties for GBL title

The Revere High girls cross country team earned a victory in its final dual meet of the season last week with Chelsea at the Belle Isle course to earn a three-way tie for the 2024 Greater Boston League (GBL) title with Somerville and Medford.

The Lady Patriots’ lone setback came in their first meet when they came up short to Somerville by the slimmest of margins, 27-28.

Junior Oliva Rupp once again set the pace for Revere and came across the line in first place ahead of her Chelsea rivals.

“Olivia was beaten in only one race this season, which is outstanding,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “She ran a personal record (PR) and broke 20 minutes on our home course, a goal she has been striving for all season.”

Senior Daniela Santana Baez also ran a PR on the last home race of her cross-country career, running sub-8 minute miles.

Sinnott and her crew will compete in the GBL Meet today (Wednesday) at Torbert Macdonald Park in Medford, which will determine the league All Stars. The Lady Patriots then will prepare for the annual state invitational meets.

Overall results:

Revere 20, Chelsea 35

Individual results:

Olivia Rupp – 1st overall – 19:37

Rania Hamdani – 3rd overall – 22:06

Valeria Quintero – 4th overall – 22:21

Daniela Santana Baez – 5th overall – 22:43

Emma DeCrosta – 7th overall – 25:26

Girls soccer clinches spot in state tourney

The Revere High girls’ soccer team punched their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with a pair of victories last week over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Chelsea (8-0) and Medford (1-0).

The triumphs improved coach Ariana Rivera’s squad’s record to 8-5, assuring the Lady Patriots of the .500 record needed to qualify for the post-season.

Revere split its subsequent two matches, falling to non-league opponent Milton this past Saturday, but rebounding for a 7-2 win over GBL foe Malden this past Monday.

Rivera and her squad, who now stand at 9-6, will wrap up their 2024 regular season next Monday at non-league opponent Haverhill. They then will await word of their opening-round opponent in the Division 3 girls state soccer tournament.

Girls volleyball team wins on Sr. Night to keep tourney hopes alive

The Revere High girls volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in appropriate fashion this past Monday with a 3-2 victory over Everett.

Captain Lea Doucette, Danna Canas, Liv Yuong, and Samantha Hoyos-Tobon, the team’s members of the Class of 2025, were honored before the match for their contributions to the RHS girls’ volleyball program.

Hoyos-Tobon turned in a superb performance with 10 kills and four aces. Samantha Indorato made an amazing 49 digs. Susan Lemus-Chavez set 17 assists for her teammates and Lea Doucette made a significant contribution with seven kills.

The victory improved the Lady Patriots’ record to 9-10 to keep alive their hopes for qualifying for the post-season state tourney.

Coach Emilie Hostetler and her crew were seeking to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney in their final match of the season yesterday (Tuesday) at Winthrop (whom Revere defeated, 3-1, in their first meeting earlier this season).

A win will give the Lady Patriots a 10-10 record, thus achieving the .500 mark needed to qualify for the post-season.

In a 3-1 victory at Salem the previous week, Hoyos-Tobon once again paced the Lady Patriot offense with 10 kills and four service aces. Dayana Ortega made a significant contribution on offense with nine kills and four aces. Lemus-Chavez provided 31 assists and served five aces. Danna Canas added six kills.

In a tough 3-2 loss to Chelsea, the Revere offense was led by Canas with eight kills, Lea Doucette with seven kills, and Ortega with six kills. Anna Doucette served four aces and set 18 assists. Lemus-Chavez added 12 assists and Indorato made 38 digs.

In a 3-1 loss vs. Malden, the major Revere highlights were provided by Hoyos-Tobon with seven aces and four kills, Lemus- Chavez with 13 assists, and Indorato with 25 digs.

If Hostetler and her crew were successful yesterday vs. Winthrop, they will await word of their final seeding and first-round opponent in the Division 3 state volleyball tournament.

RHS/MHS golfers end season on a high note

Although the Revere/Medford High School co-op golf team fell just short of qualifying for the post-season state tournament with a final record of 4-6-1 (they needed a .500 record to reach the tourney), the team ended its season on an exhilarating note with an exhibition match against Peabody High at the fabled Salem Country Club in Peabody, which hosted the United States Senior Open in 2017, last Monday.

The Salem Country Club course, which was designed by renowned designer Donald Ross, is the pinnacle of New England golf with beautiful foliage lining the fairways and tall fescue in place to penalize errant shots.

“Our team was extremely grateful for the opportunity to play on such a beautiful and historic course,” said head coach Brandon Pezzuto. “We very much appreciate the Peabody team and coach Cronin for hosting us.”

Some Malden/Revere highlights included two outstanding putts by Frankie Annunziata, a 20’ putt to save par on the first hole and a 74’ birdie putt on the second hole. “That was a great way for Frankie to start his round,” noted Pezzuto.

Additionally, Chris MacDonald chipped in to make birdie on the 5th hole and sophomore Joshua Mini made a 100’ putt on the 6th hole. “There was certainly a little golf magic in the air on this special day. It was amazing to watch our players enjoy the game and hit incredible shots along the way,” said Pezzuto.

“Peabody also played great,” continued Pezzuto. “One of the most notable shots of the day came from their number two player, senior captain Mason Clickstein, on the 7th hole, a difficult uphill par 4. Clickstein was able to hole out from 160 yards to make an eagle, bettering his MHS/RHS opponent Bo Bogan, who made a well-played par after hitting his approach shot to within 10 feet of the cup and then two-putting.

“We won the scrimmage 37-35, but the win was outshined by the experience we will never forget,” Pezzuto added.

RHS field hockey plays well vs. Malden

Although the Revere High field hockey team came up on the short end of a 1-0 decision to Malden last Wednesday, RHS head coach Alexandra Butler was pleased with her team’s effort.

“It was an incredible game and our team played so well,” said Butler. “Isa Mendieta did an incredible job at the midfield, keeping the ball wide and making plays up the side of the field. Victoria Ackles also had an incredible save on defense that prevented Malden from scoring.

“Although our team was unable to score, Gemma Stamatopolous had a few great shots on goal. The drives by Gigi Zierten, Jordan Martelli, and Kyle Lane up the field were a huge part of our team’s ability to carry the ball up the field and put pressure on Malden’s defense. Overall, both teams looked so strong and it was a great game to watch,” added Butler.

The Lady Patriots are scheduled to conclude their season with contests at Everett this Friday, at Arlington Catholic on Saturday, and at Ursuline Academy on Sunday, which will be a make-up of a contest that was halted because of a torrential rainstorm.

Chahid tops the field for RHS boys

Revere High ace cross country runner Youness Chahid continued to blaze the cross country trails for the Patriots in last week’s meet at Belle Isle against Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea.

Youness outran the field in a time of 17:09 over the Patriots’ 2.89 mile home course to claim first place.

Teammate Steven Espinal came in 10th with a clocking of 20:54 and Noah Shanley finished in 13th position in 27:09.

RHS head coach Mike Flynn and his crew will compete in the GBL Meet today (Wednesday) at Torbert Macdonald Park along the Mystic River in Medford.