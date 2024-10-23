Revere On A Roll

QB Danny Hou leads Patriots to 46-28 win over Lynn Classical

By Cary Shuman

Continuing its mid-season resurgence, the Revere High football team won its second game in a row, earning a 46-28 decision over Lynn Classical Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Senior quarterback Danny Hou played the finest game of his career, contributing 30 points to the RHS scoring column with two touchdown passes to Geo Woodward, two long (49 and 43 yards) touchdown runs, and two 2-point conversion passes.

“Danny Hou had a big, big game,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “He had 114 yards on eight carries and led our offense brilliantly. He’s really coming along like we thought he would. His mobility and athleticism are really starting to flourish in in our offense.”

Woodard was also immense in the Patriots’ attack. In addition to his pass-catching exploits, Woodard rushed for 101 yards on eight carries. “Geo’s just getting better and better every week,” said Cicatelli. “He’s our workhorse. And he also had six tackles at outside linebacker.”

Yousef Benhamou is also building a case for GBL All-Star recognition. Benhamou eclipsed the 100-yard barrier on six carries, including a 45-yard run for a touchdown.

Mario Ramirez rushed for 88 yards and a two-point conversion.

Freshman Reda Atoui was a major contributor, returning an interception for a touchdown (his second Pick-6 of the season) while also picking off a second pass.

“Reda has been great on defense,” said Cicatelli.

Other players in the freshman class had their stamps on the victory. Charles Dobre was outstanding on defense, while Anthony Pelatere set up a touchdown with a pass reception.

Cicatelli lauds coach Escobar

Cicatelli said the work of assistant coach Jose Escobar deserves to be recognized in Revere’s recent success on offense.

“The offense has found its footing, and coach Escobar has done a great job,” said Cicatelli. “We’ve gone back to some old Wing-T stuff with misdirection, and it’s been awesome.”

Escobar is one of Revere’s greatest all-time running backs. “One of the best, no doubt it,” offered Cicatelli, who coached the record-setting back during his career.

Potential Milestone Achievement

Revere (2-4) will play Malden (2-4) Thursday at 6 p.m. at Macdonald Stadium in Malden. Lou Cicatelli is sitting at 99 victories in his Revere coaching career, so it could be an historical night for the former RHS football player and beloved head coach. “Of course, I’m excited,” Cicatelli said with his characteristic candor. “It’s not easy. Any time you can get 100 wins in high school football, it’s a huge milestone. The fact that I’m doing it at Revere is special to me for a lot of reasons. It’s a unique place to coach and it feels good when you can accomplish a goal like that, for sure.”