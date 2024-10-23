Obituaries 10-23-2024

Martin F. Catyb, Sr.

Dedicated husband, proud father and cherished pappy

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Sunday, October 20th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Martin F. Catyb, Sr., who died on Monday, October 14th at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Danvers following a brief illness. He was 89 years old. Funeral Services and Interment will be private.

Marty was born in Revere on September 5, 1935, in Revere to his late parents, Alley S. and Agnes (Orsagova) Catyb. He was one of seven children. He was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1953.

Marty possessed a very strong work ethic.

He began working as a truck driver for Borden Foods, delivering ice cream. He married his wife, Deanna (Wainwright) on February 25, 1955. Marty and Deanna remained in Revere where they made their home. Marty was a dedicated husband, proud father and cherished pappy.

He began working for American Biltrite, as a Foreman. His career spanned 25 years, until they relocated the company. Marty then took a position driving a truck at Logan Airport and then spent the later part of his working career for A – 1 Pest Control. He would spend the next 10 years doing his job, as only he would see it; prompt, thorough and dedicated. Marty made so many friends with customers with his “people person” attitude. Marty was a man with a genuine personality, always spoke his mind and had a keen intuition. He was a true Patriarch and led by example.

He was the beloved husband of 54 years of the late Deanna H. (Wainwright) Catyb, the loving father of Martin F. Catyb, Jr. and his wife, Carole of Dracut, Cheryl A. Catyb of Revere, Susan D. Zaccaria and her husband, Joseph of Danvers and the late Lawrence M. Catyb; the cherished grandfather of Kirstin A. Dumais and her husband, Nathan of Chichester, NH, Mellisa S. Zaccaria of Ohio, Deanna L. Sauchuk of Salem and Anthony P. Zaccaria of Danvers and the great grandfather of Feliz Zaccaria of Allston; dear brother of Albert A. Catyb of New Orleans, LA. and the late Alley S. Catyb, Rose and Joseph Catyb, Dorothy Burke and Charles A. Catyb, He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grand nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph ‘s Indian School, P.O. Box 100 Chamberlain, SD 57325. ?

To send online condolences, please visit ? www.vertucciosmithvazza.com?.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Joseph Michael Cody Jr.

His life was a testament to the power of dedication, courage and love

Joseph Michael Cody Jr, born on January 6, 1949 in Boston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2024.

A man of strong character and unwavering principles, Joe lived a life that was as remarkable as it was inspiring. His journey was characterized by courage, resilience and a profound love for his family, friends and community.

A dedicated patriot, Joseph served in the Vietnam War, a testament to his fearlessness and commitment. As a Lance Corporal in the tank division of the United States Marine Corps, his bravery knew no bounds, and his stories of valor are still recounted with awe and admiration. After his military service, he found a new mission in life as a sponsor and member of Alcoholics Anonymous. His belief in the 12-step call was unwavering, and he became a beacon of hope and a source of strength for many.

An active member of the Mean and Clean Motorcycle Club, Joseph’s zest for life was contagious. His love for all Boston sports was well-known, and his competitive nature came alive in the joy of playing games with family and friends. He would relish in the joy of winning. In the early ‘70s, he even competed in martial arts in the Philippines, earning a green belt.

He is survived by his sisters: Theresa Cody and Christine Cabral and her late husband, Ernest E. Cabral Sr. as well as nieces and nephews: Ernest E. Cabral Jr, Roselyn DiRusso, Lisa Moscato, Tara Coughlin, Brian Cabral, Selyn Sanville and Erica Hagen and many great, great, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Hazel Cody, his sisters, Julia Cronin, Vicki Crane and his brother, Leo Paul Cody. Joseph was a mentor, a hero and a friend to many, especially his friend, Ronnie Paone. He was a faithful brother and friend who would help take care of Joe’s daily needs.

Joseph Cody’s life was a testament to the power of dedication, courage and love. His memory will continue to inspire all who knew him.

We invite you to share your memories of Joseph, or to upload photos to his memorial page, as a tribute to a life well lived.

A visitation for Joseph was held Monday, October 21 at Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home. 128 Revere Street, Revere and a Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Saint Anthony’s Parish, 250 Revere Street, Revere. Interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm Street, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe’s name to Veteran of Foreign Wars at www.vfw.org, Alcoholics Anonymous (Club 24), 787 Salem St, Malden, MA, or Wounded Warriors https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Mary DeSantis

Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved her

We are saddened to announce the passing of Mary (Vasile) DeSantis who left us on October 16, 2024 at the age of 97.

Born in Natick on November 21, 1926 to the late Rocco Vasile and Sadie (Longo), Mary was a beacon of love and support and her life a testament to the deep bonds of family.

Mary’s life was rich and fulfilling, marked by the simple pleasures that brought her joy. As a devoted homemaker, she created a sanctuary filled with love for her family in Boston’s South End, Revere, Peabody, and later in Avon, ME. She had a knack for making the ordinary extraordinary, whether that was a perfectly made bed or a good dish of ravioli. Her love for westerns was legendary, and many of her happiest moments were spent in the glow of the television, engrossed in a tale of the old west. Her eclectic taste in music, especially her love for Aerosmith, often surprised those who didn’t know her well, but for those who did, it was just another facet of her unique and engaging personality.

The beloved wife of the late Louis DeSantis Sr., she was the devoted mother of Louis DeSantis Jr. of Santa Fe, NM, Frank DeSantis and his wife, Alberta of Windsor, CT, Joseph DeSantis and his wife, Carol of Revere, Ruth Resca and her husband, Anthony of Avon, ME and the late Linda Lanciani and her surviving husband, Dennis of Peabody; dear sister of Alice Sharp and her husband, Fred of Mansfield, Geraldine DelGrosso and her husband, Anthony of Medford and the late Patricia DeLone, Francis, Patrick, Rocco and Rita Vasile; cherished grandmother of seven, adored great grandmother of eleven and caring great great grandmother of six. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved her, a constant reminder of the power of love, thoughtfulness, and the joy that can be found in the simple pleasures of life.

Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on today, Wednesday, October 23 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Mary DeSantis to the Sandy River Center, 119 Livermore Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938 (Make check out to Sandy River Residence Council). For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com

We invite all who knew and loved her to share their memories of Mary and upload photos to her memorial page. In this way, we can honor her life and keep the light of her spirit burning brightly.