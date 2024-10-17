The Band, The Man, and a Community Bond

NeighborHealth’s Steve Snyder will be honored by Zumix at its annual gala

By Cary Shuman

Steven Snyder has been a valuable contributor to NeighborHealth’s rise and continuing stature as a national model for urban health centers in America.

Snyder is the senior vice president, chief human resources officer, and chief development officer at NeighborHealth (formerly East Boston Neighborhood Center), where he began his tenure in 1987. NeighborHealth has grown tremendously and now has more than 1,800 staff members. He worked at the Fransciscan Hospital for Children for 14 years before returning to the renowned East Boston health center 13 years ago.

“I’ve only worked for two organizations my whole life, and both have wonderful missions,” said Snyder.

One of Snyder’s most significant contributions to the community has been at Zumix, a unique, Eastie-based organization that has transformed the lives of so many local youths and young adults through music, technology, and creative employment. He has also been a volunteer at the East Boston Community Soup Kitchen.

Snyder began his connection to Zumix as a volunteer in 2012. Zumix leaders immediately admired Snyder’s dedication and positive energy so much that they asked him if he would serve on the board of directors. Snyder excelled in that role and soon had the prestigious title of president of the board, a position he held from 2014 to 2020. He continues to support Zumix as a volunteer.

“I’m very passionate about their mission, and I love to see them succeed,” said Snyder. “Also, of course, I love music, so it’s a perfect fit for me, in terms of being able to do that type of volunteer work.”

Zumix has been very appreciative of Snyder’s unsung volunteerism, and on Oct. 24 at City Winery Boston, Snyder will be honored at Zumix’s sixth annual gala where he will receive their Luminary Award.

Madeleine Steczynski, executive director at Zumix, hailed Snyder’s immense efforts in advancing the mission of Zumix and helping youth pursue their own dreams in the field of music.

“Steve is a wonderful musician, a longtime friend and Eastie neighbor, and an amazing partner in ZUMIX’s work,” said Steczynski. “We’re so fortunate to have his support of our mission, and he plays a mean guitar, too. We’re thrilled to recognize him at this year’s Gala, and we can’t wait for Don’t Be Denied to bring down the house!”

Becoming a musician in college

As a youth, Steven Snyder said he loved listening to music, but it was in college that he wanted to expand his connection to music.

“I was a late bloomer. While in college, I learned to play the guitar and I played in a college band for a few years and loved it,” related Snyder. “

Snyder rekindled his interest in performing music after becoming a volunteer at Zumix.

“I always talk about how much Zumix has given back to me, because it really got me back interested in music again, too,” said Snyder humbly.

Aiding youth development

Snyder said that as a father, he became familiar with youth development programs through his son’s participation in sports.

“Not every kid plays sports, so when I learned about Zumix, I found it was really intriguing that this whole other group of kids was showing up every day at Zumix, not just learning instruments but learning technology, radio, sound, and other facets of music,” said Snyder.

His previous experience as a youth sports coach ignited his appreciation of the work Zumix was doing in the community.

“To me, it [helping out at Zumix] was not unlike coaching basketball,” he said. “It was great to see our youth get that experience in an environment like Zumix that is so supportive. I have a huge amount of respect for the organization that Madeleine [Steczynski] co-founded and continues to run today.”

Forming his own band

Steve Snyder is a guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for Don’t Be Denied, a band that he formed seven years ago.

“It’s sort of half-original music, half-covers when we play,” explained Snyder. “The band began its existence because I was at Zumix meeting all the teachers and students who were super talented. I had all these original songs I had written, and I asked a few people if they were interested in being in the band. We’ve had a 15-year-old student playing bass guitar for the band, along with Zumix teachers with 30 years of experience, so it’s a very diverse band.”

Initially, Snyder’s songwriting focus was on social justice issues, but he has now expanded his reach to other community-related areas while raising funds for charities.

“The band just sort of grew. Sometimes we’re a three-or-four-piece band, and sometimes there are 10-12 band members,” said Snyder. “We played Piers Park this summer to a great crowd. We try to perform throughout the year and sometimes I go solo at open mic events. People from all walks of life come to our shows – my high school and college friends, my co-workers, people from East Boston – we’re very much a community band and love to see Eastie residents come to our shows. Most of us in the band live and work around East Boston. It’s always fun to take the stage.”

Snyder and Don’t Be Denied will be performing at the Zumix Gala.

He feels honored to be be a part of two outstanding organizations, NeighborHealth and Zumix.

“One of the things I love about it is that the health center does what we do for the community, and Zumix does what they do for the community, but really, we have the same mission – to see people flourish and be healthy, and it’s great to have our organization partner with Zumix and the other great non-profit groups we have in East Boston,” concluded Snyder.

Come the gala, there will be many residents and friends paying tribute to Steven Snyder, a valuable friend and partner to Zumix, who will be extending a “note of gratitude” to the 61-year-old Eastie legend.