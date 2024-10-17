Kllomollari Awarded Harvard Book Prize at Annual Breakfast

Special to the Journal

Pioneer Charter School of Science I (PCSSI) Junior Merisa Kllomollari of Revere received the prestigious Harvard Prize Book, awarded to high school juniors who demonstrate academic excellence, outstanding character, and achievement in extracurricular activities.

Kllomollari received the award at the Harvard Club’s 31st Annual Prize Book Breakfast at the Club’s Back Bay clubhouse. She was accompanied by PCSS Executive Director Sanela Jonuz and PCSS CEO Barish Icin.

“Ms. Kllomollari is a wonderful example of academic and community dedication,” said Barish Icin, CEO of Pioneer Charter School of Science. “Her character, both within and outside of PCSS, makes her uniquely deserving of this high honor. We are proud of her accomplishments and look forward to seeing what her future holds.”

Harvard Prize Books, sponsored by the Harvard Alumni Association, have been awarded since 1910 to outstanding students in their junior year who display excellence in scholarship, high character, and achievement in other fields. The award also recognizes teachers and guidance counselors who inspired them. Prize Books are presented annually in almost 2,000 high schools worldwide and are donated by Harvard Clubs and Shared Interest Groups. The Prize Books are given upon the academic year’s conclusion, at high school commencements, or at award ceremonies. Traditionally, a local Harvard alumnus attends to provide remarks.

Born and raised in Albania until she was eight, Ms. Kllomollari is a dedicated National Honors Society student and volunteer in her hometown of Revere. Outside her classes, she participates in PCSS’s Model UN Club and plays for the Girls’ Varsity Volleyball team. In her limited spare time, she volunteers at her school, the Revere Public Library, and a Boston hospital. Ms. Kllomollari has also served as an assistant coach for the third—and fourth-grade boys’ basketball team at PCSS I Lower School and participated in the American Mathematics Competitions.

“Attending PCSS has allowed me to push myself to do better and grow both as a person and academically,” said Ms. Kllomollari. “What I love most about PCSS is the small, tight-knit community, where genuine connections form easily. I know all the teachers well and feel supported to achieve my full potential.”

Her post-high school plans include attending college and enrolling in pre-med courses.