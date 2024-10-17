Disabilities Comm. Learns of Programs Offered by the Community Music Center of Boston

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, October 8, via Zoom. Chair Ralph DeCicco, vice- chair Pauline Perno, Mario Grimanis, Annemarie Fiore, Ellie Vargas, and Jason Barone-Cichocki were on hand for the session.

The guest speaker was Rachel Chao, the Community Engagement and Clinical Manager at the Community Music Center of Boston (CMCB), which is located in the South End, who told the commissioners of the opportunities offered by the CMCB for persons with disabilities.

Chao, a native of Texas who is a certified music therapist and a graduate of Berklee College of Music, said she has been with the center for about two years. She works both with individuals and in groups, ranging from children, to teens, and to adults, with an emphasis on those with autism and autism spectrum disorders (ASD). Music therapists are board-certified and licensed.

The CMCB has been in existence for more than 100 years and serves about 2000 students weekly, offering lessons on virtually every instrument and voice, as well; as music production and songwriting. The CMCB offers financial aid.

“Music therapy is an evidence-based discipline that uses music to accomplish and address non-musical goals, including communion, fine and gross motor skills, self-expression, improving mental health and coping skills, pro-social behaviors, and supporting independent living skills and activities of daily living (ADL),” said Chao. ‘Music therapy is a fun way to engage in these things.”

“Music therapy has been shown to be effective in addressing depression and anxiety, generalized mental health needs, pain management, supporting developmental milestones, self-regulation, and motor skills and movement,” Chao said, noting that Boston hospitals use music therapy to achieve these goals.

Chao described how a music therapy session works, explaining that there is a wide range of approaches to meeting the particular needs of individual students. She also said that the number of sessions, and the length of each session, can vary depending on each person’s needs.

DeCicco inquired about external group sessions sponsored by municipal entities (such as the Disabilities Commission) and indicated that he would like to connect with the CMCB about organizing a group session for Revere residents. Fiore suggested that the Revere SEPAC (Special Education Parents Advisory Council) might be interested in developing a program. Perno also asked about programs for teachers and parent groups who might be interested in learning about the benefits of music therapy, with Chao indicating that the CMCB has worked with such groups.

In other business, DeCicco provided a report on the October monthly Zoom meeting of the regional Commissions on Disabilities Alliance (CODA). The meeting noted that in September Gov. Healey signed a bill to improve quality oversight of long-term care that also included estate recovery reform.

He said the group also discussed issues pertaining to public transportation, The Ride, and the Flex program. Baron-Cichocki noted that there are still problems with The Ride and the Flex programs, especially with regard to the lack of vehicles with wheelchair accessibility and inefficiencies in the system.

Perno read the commission’s monthly reminder: “The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they cannot or if you want to talk to our department directly, ask to be transferred to the Disability office. Please leave a detailed message, and someone will get back to you soon.

“As always, please let us know if you want something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The next meeting of the commission is set for Tuesday, November 12, at 6:00 PM via Zoom.