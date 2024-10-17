Revere Middle School Cross Country continues to make strides

By Melissa Moore-Randall

The Revere Middle School Cross Country team went up against a strong Somerville program. In past years, Somerville has dominated the cross country program. However, that was not the case for Somerville as the Revere girls won their second meet this season with a score of 22-33.

Six of the squad finished in the top 10 including Marianna Lopez (2nd), Carolina Vejar (3), Siobhan Zierten,(4), Kamella Harris, (6), Jameelah Figueroa (8), Charlotte Palermo (8).

Coach Jenna Thomas was once again proud of her squad. “Somerville has always had a strong program. It was amazing to see our girls do so well again this week and against a great program”.

Last week, the team competed against a competitive and strong Medford team which had 8 runners in the top 10. 7th grader, Marianna Lopez, who also runs AAU Cross Country, was able to secure a 4th place with a time of 10:27. Next up the team will compete in the GBL League Meet on October 17th in Medford against the them as well as Somerville, Malden, and Chelsea.

This year’s team consists of returners Milly Contreras Delgado, Kamella Harris, Siobhan Zierten, Marianna Lopez. Jameelah Figueroa, Ryker Picardi-Flahive, Joseph Dogherty, Jayden Zani and newcomers Isabella Bolton, Elisa Ribeiro, Samantha Pindea,, Carolina Vejar, Emily Menor, Sofia Correa Muriel,,, Danna Aguire Fajardo, Brianna Bedoya, Jewelia Roeum, Charlotte Palermo, and Matthew Puerta.