Obituaries 10-16-2024

Richard Allen (Rich) Johns

A Remarkable Man

Rich Johns passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

Born in Revere, MA, on June 17, 1953, Rich packed a lot of different experiences into his 71 years of life.

He graduated in 1978 from Harvard College with Bachelor of Science degrees in Biochemistry and Mathematics. He started his professional career as a genetics researcher for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

He then returned to higher education and earned master’s degrees in physics and business administration from Boston College, where he worked as an adjunct physics professor while pursuing his doctorate in Physics.

Before completing his PhD, he left academia to pursue a career in business. He followed many different paths in the business world to include operations management, mortgage brokering and commercial real estate, before finding his final career happiness as a cyber security engineer. He retired during the COVID pandemic, although he continued to follow cyber security trends and various science topics from his favorite recliner.

Rich was a life-long learner with an avid interest in military history. Prior to going to Harvard, he served two tours of duty in Vietnam, where he earned a Silver Star and multiple purple hearts.

After college, where he played on the defense of the Harvard Football team, he was scouted by multiple NFL teams and attended training camp for the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL career ended before it began due to injuries sustained in a car accident while still in the training camp, however he held his extreme love for the Vikings (and the New England Patriots) throughout his life.

From December of 2010 to May of 2012, Rich served as the civilian Senior Cyber Security Engineer for the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Kabul, Afghanistan, under the command of General David Petraeus.

His years of interest and study of the American Civil War led him to start the 2nd South Carolina Volunteer Infantry, a re-enactment unit, in 1985. It was the first southern re-enacting unit in New England. Fondly known to the re-enacting community as Captain Johns, he led the unit until 1994, when he moved to Virginia with his wife and two feline children and continued to re-enact with both the 2? nd South Carolina Volunteer Infantry and other Virginia-based units through 2017.

Rich is survived by his loving wife and life partner of 34 years, Karole (Boggs) Johns, and six feline children: Sweet Pea, Beauregard, Buford, Braxton, Jeb, and Rosie of Winchester, VA; brother, Richard “Dick” Carlson of Florida; brother-in-law, Ralph Littlefield of Saugus, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kerrie and Leo Hanley of Hillsborough, NC; his other sisters-in-law: Kristie Barszcz of North Kingstown, RI, and Erin Boggs of Bellflower, IL; his seven nephews: Tucker Carlson of Florida, Buckley Carlson of Washington, DC, Alex Barszcz (Cathy Dudley) of Coventry, RI, Nathan Hanley of Gastonia, NC, Noah Hanley of Hillsborough, NC, Forrest Boggs (Kaylie) of Lacombe, LA and Logan Boggs of Farmer City, IL; his niece, Katherine Pronovost (Matthew) of Thomaston, CT; two great nieces Nora Grace Pronovost and Josie Olivia Barszcz; cousin Ann-Marie Breuer of Hamilton, MA, and cousins Pelle, Eva, Kim and Dennis Tangfeldt of Hassleby, Sweden. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Edward Johns and Dorothy (Anderson) Bohnfeldt, his brothers Edward Johns and Wayne Johns, and his sister, Janice (Johns) Littlefield.

As a registered organ donor and a believer in better living through modern science, Rich’s brain and spinal fluid will be sent to Duke University for use in research of neurological disorders such as Parkinsons disease. Had he known of this program before his death, he would have chosen it personally, both for his love of science and belief in the recent research linking football- related head injuries with diseases like Parkinsons.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rich’s name to the Wounded Warriors Project, a charity he proudly supported as a veteran from its inception. An informal gathering to celebrate Rich’s life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at Donato’s Touch of Italy, 1361 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA, 22603. Come and share laughter through tears with stories and remembrances of the “Big Man,” aka Captain Johns, with family and friends.

Robert A. Calo Sr.

Civil Engineer and former Wonderland Dog Track Employee

Robert A. Calo Sr. of Revere passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 8, 2024, at the age of 78. He was born in Everett to the late Benjamin Calo and Amelia (DeAngelis) Calo.

As a civil engineer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 27 dedicated years, Robert was well known for his strong will and meticulous skill in his profession. He also worked for over 20 years at the Wonderland dog track in Revere. Robert enjoyed watching sports with his favorites being the New England sports teams. His love for sports was only surpassed by his fondness for coin collecting, a hobby that showcased his keen eye for detail and appreciation for history. Robert’s collection, like the man himself, was both diverse and captivating.

He was the beloved husband of 52 years to Karen (Morrison). They spent their lives together in joyous companionship, their bond only growing stronger with time. He was the devoted father of Robert A. Calo Jr. and his wife, Andrea of Revere; adored grandfather of Kathryn and Krystina Calo; dear brother of Denise Sao Pedro and her husband, Carlos of Revere and the late Roberta Ciampa and her surviving husband, Anthony Ciampa of Saugus; caring uncle of Michael Sao Pedro and his husband, Christopher, Nikki Welch and her husband, Niles, Anthony Coughlin, and the late Caroline Coughlin and her surviving husband, Michael. He is also survived by many loving family members and friends.

His Funeral was held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, October 15 followed by a Funeral Mass at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Robert’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with threads of love, ambition, and a relentless streak of perseverance. His spirit, his generous heart, and his love will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Sabina Taylor

Her vibrant personality and shimmering presence lit up the lives of everyone she met

Sabina T. (Canto) Taylor, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and joyous soul passed away peacefully on October 9, 2024, at the age of 85 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 7, 1938, in the North End neighborhood of Boston, Sabina was the daughter of Edward and Phylis Canto.

Sabina was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Taylor. She is survived by three children: John (the late Anita), Edward (Elizabeth), Judith (Bobby) and son-in-law, Richard. She was the proud grandmother to four grandchildren: Richard (Larissa), Joshua (Jack), Ethan (Morgan), and Evan.

She enjoyed spending time with her favorite puppies Joey and Lio, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was also a cherished sister to Camille (Lou) and Ann (Al) and was preceded in death by her brother, Edward (the late Angela).

Sabina’s vibrant personality and shimmering presence lit up the lives of everyone she met. She was a dedicated member of Mt. Carmel and Sacred Heart parishes, a friend to her Red Hat Society sisters and Mt. Carmel Mothers’ Club members and known as Queen Isabella during the East Boston Columbus Day Parade. She was a hard worker and built many forever friendships while working at the China Roma and Extension 102. Sabina’s love will continue to shine in every life she has touched.

Family and friends celebrated her life on Tuesday, October 15th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere and a funeral service in the funeral home was followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Steven R. MacDonald

Retired Revere Special Education Teacher

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, October 18th from 9. to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Ret. Revere Special Education Teacher Steven R. MacDonald, who died peacefully at his home on Monday, October 14, following a long illness, he would have celebrated his 68th birthday on October 20th. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn.

Steven was born and raised in Revere. He was one of three sons of Frank and Gloria MacDpnald. He was educated in Revere Schools and was a graduate of of Revere High School Class of 1974. Steven then furthered his education at the college level first at Boston State College, then transferred to Salem State College, where he earned his degree in Special Education. He then went on to earn a master’s in education and later went to Fitchburg State where he earned another Master’s Degree in Educational Technology.

He pursued a teaching career in Revere. He first began in the elementary schools, then he later moved to Revere High School. Steven dedicated his life to working with special need students and he loved it. His passion for teaching made him a success and it showed. He always put his students first and they were better for it. His career spanned 34 years in Revere public schools.

During this time, Steven married his best friend and wife Wendy (Walfield). They married on April 15, 1989. Steven and Wendy later relocated to Lynn where they made their home and would have one daughter, Meredith. Steven coached girls’ varsity soccer for the High School and also coached the girls annual Powder Puff Game. He volunteered and chaperoned for any event and was always there if the school or the kids needed anything. He retired after many wonderful years due to his health.

He continued to love the City of Revere, watched his favorite Boston sports teams, especially the Patriots and the Bruins. He was a car enthusiast and some of his family would say that he was a Mass Lottery enthusiast as well.

Steven was truly a gentle man who tried to make a difference and supported his community in every way.

The beloved husband of 35 years to Wendy S. (Walfield) MacDonald of Lynn and the loving and proud father of Meredith N. MacDonald of Lynn; the devoted son of the late Frank “Mac” and Gloria E. (Delena) Mac Donald; the cherished brother of Ret. US Army Lt. Col. Charles R. MacDonald and his wife, Stephanie of Hampton, VA. and the late David R. MacDonald. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or by visiting www.kidney.org/donate.

