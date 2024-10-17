RHS Roundup

RHS boys soccer remains atop the GBL; ranked eighth in D-2

The Revere High boys soccer team moved closer to claiming the 2024 Greater Boston League (GBL) with two wins and a tie against a trio of GBL foes. The Patriots, who are undefeated with a 9-0-2 record, now are ranked #8 in the MIAA’s Division 2 power ratings.

On Thursday, October 3, the Patriots edged Lynn Classical, 1-0. Santiago Velez notched his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Nico Ruiz, to provide the game-winner.

Last Tuesday, coach Manny Lopes’s squad deadlocked Lynn English to a 1-1 draw at Manning Field. After a scoreless first half, English took a 1-0 lead after the intermission. However, Angel Ortez converted a penalty kick for his seventh goal of the year to bring the score back to level at 1-1, which is where matters remained until the ref’s final two whistles.

The Patriot offense fired on all cylinders two days later on the RHS turf against Everett — which had tied the Patriots in their first meeting and entered the contest as a potential threat to Revere’s first-place standing — with a resounding 5-0 victory.

The Patriots offense exploded for four goals in the first half, its best output of the season. Ortez scored the first two Revere goals (assisted by Brayan Medina and Malek Sakhari). Jeremy Romero, assisted by Ortez, made it 3-0 and then Ortez achieved the hat trick with his 10th goal (which was unassisted) of the season for a 4-0 lead at the half. Malek Sakhari scored an unassisted goal after the intermission for the 5-0 finale.

The victory equaled Revere’s highest goal total in a game this season and marked the fourth clean sheet for the Patriot defense, which has allowed only 10 goals in 11 games.

Revere now stands atop the GBL with a 9-0-2 record with three league games left to play and is five points ahead of second-place Somerville (7-2-1). The Patriots will be seeking to clinch the 2024 title in their final three league games, starting with Chelsea yesterday (Tuesday), Medford tomorrow (Thursday), and at Malden next Tuesday.

Girls cross country wins fifth straight

The Revere High girls cross country team won its fifth straight meet with a 24-32 victory over Malden last Wednesday on the latter’s 3.11-mile home course at Pine Banks.

“The Malden course is probably the most challenging course in the league,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “It’s one of the longest and also the most technically-difficult. The runners face uneven footing in multiple wooded sections and also have to tackle a very steep hill twice. That hill is a beast. Your running-speed and walking-speed up the hill might be nearly identical. Despite these challenges, the girls came away with a win, bringing our record to 5-1.”

Leading the way for the Lady Patriots, as she has all season, was junior Olivia Rupp, who won the race with a time of 24:12. It was Olivia’s fifth first-place of the season (she finished second in her other race).

However, Rupp’s teammates also contributed mightily to the victory, with Valeria Quintero coming across in second overall in 25:22, Rania Hamdani taking fourth (26:26), Daniela Santana Baez grabbing sixth (26:41) and Emma DeCrosta finishing in 11th (30:34).

“It was a tight race and several girls needed to sprint to keep their positioning in the last 40 yards or so,” said Sinnott. “Without the gutsy performances of Valeria Quintero, Rania Hamdani, and Daniela Santana Baez we would not have scored where we did.”

Sinnott and her crew have their final home meet today (Wednesday) at Belle Isle against Chelsea, which will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

The GBL Meet is set for next Wednesday at MacDonald Park in Medford.

RHS girls volleyball tops Medford, Salem

The Revere High girls volleyball team earned a 3-1 victory over Medford last Monday. Leading the way for the Lady Patriots was Liv Yuong, who had nine kills, and Shayna Smith, who accounted for six kills. Lea Doucette made a major contribution with six kills and five service aces. Samarah Meristal added five kills. Susan Lemus Chavez set 13 assists to her teammates and Anna Doucette provided 10 assists. Samantha Indorato was a defensive force for Revere with 31 digs.

In a 3-1 loss at Greater Lowell Tech, highlights for coach Emilie Hostetler’s squad came from senior Samanatha Hoyos Tobon, who had five kills, and Samarah Meristal with four kills. Susan Lemus Chavez and Anna Doucette each had eight assists. Samantha Indorato once again turned in a strong defensive effort with 21 digs.

The Lady Patriots bounced back with a 3-1 win over Salem this past Friday, 25-19, 15-25, 25-12, and 25-22.. Samanatha Hoyos Tobon led the offense with 10 kills. Susan Lemus Chavez served five aces and accounted for 31 assists. Samantha Indorato led the defense with 21 digs. The trio of Susan Lemus Chavez, Jade Dang, and Shayna Smith also played solid defense, with each girl accounting for 10 digs.

Hostetler and her crew, who now stand at 8-9 on the season, need to win two of their remaining three matches in order to finish with the .500 record needed to qualify for the post-season state tourney.

They play at Somerville tomorrow (Thursday); host Everett on Monday; and conclude their regular season next Tuesday at Winthrop.

RHS/MHS golfers fall to Medford, 47-25

Although the Revere/Malden golf team came up on the short end of a 47-25 decision recently to Medford at the Bear Hill Country Club in Stoneham, there were some notable performances by coach Brandon Pezzuto’s squad.

Junior Frankie Annunziata won his match at the #3 slot, 5.5-3.5, a victory that included a tremendous birdie on the challenging par-four 8th hole. Additionally, although Malden senior captain Bo Bogan fell short in his match 5-4, Bo made an excellent par on the par-4 6th hole, which is the number-one handicap hole at Bear Hill, indicating that it is the most challenging hole on the golf course.

Boys cross country competes vs.Malden

The Revere boys cross country team competed at Malden last week on what RHS head coach Mike Flynn termed Malden’s “very challenging 3.11 mile course” at Pine Banks.

Patriot Youness Chahid continued with his impressive season, finishing in second place with a time of 22:44. Teammate Steven Espinal finished in ninth with a time of 25:22 and

Noah Shanley came across in 14th with a time of 31:28.

The Patriots will host Chelsea today (Wednesday) at Belle Isle.