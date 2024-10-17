Council Supports Motion to Improve Traffic Island

By Adam Swift

The city council is backing a motion to restore the Welcome to the Point of Pines/Shaughnessy Memorial Island at the bus turnaround at the rear of the Point of Pines Fire Station.

Councillors Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Paul Argenzio introduced the motion at last week’s meeting asking that the mayor request the allocation of funds to reconnect the water line that services the island.

The irrigation was previously fed from the former fire station, but the connection was inadvertently left off the plans for the new fire station, according to the councillors. They stated that the island not only welcomes residents and visitors to the Point of Pines, but also serves as a memorial location for Edward Shaughnessy, Jr., for Point of Pines military personnel who lost their lives in World War II, and for another young Point of Pines resident.

“It’s the memorial of my next-door neighbor’s son, so it is really important to me that this gets passed,” said Guarino-Sawaya.

Argenzio noted that Shaughnessy was his nephew who was killed in a car accident while he was a senior at Malden Catholic nearly three decades ago.

“It has become important to the people of the Pines and it has become the Welcome to Point of Pines island,” said Argenzio. “There is another resident (from the Point of Pines) that has a memorial bench, and just recently, the military stone was put there in honor of World War II veterans that passed away from the Pines.”

The water line used to come from the old fire station, but the line was left off the new plans, Argenzio said, noting that the motion is just to reestablish the line that previously served the traffic island.

“I went by it the other day and the grass is dead, the vegetation is dying, so I’d like to see it refurbished,” said Argenzio.

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri said he supported the motion.

“Last year, the family of the veteran on the memorial and Councillor Sawaya called me down there while I was still the Veterans Services Officer, and we worked with Councillor Argenzio when he was still on the DPW and few other members of the DPW to have the stone removed from an island which was no longer in the plans, so it was moved to the island they are trying to get irrigation to,” said Silvestri.

The Track at Suffolk Downs to Host Fourth Annual Touch-a-Truck event: Truck-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 19

Suffolk Downs developer HYM is hosting Truck-or-Treat, its fourth annual family friendly touch-a-truck event, coming back this year with a Halloween twist, at The Track at Suffolk Downs on Saturday, Oct. 19. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and families will get an up-close view of trucks, police cars, fire engines and more. It’s the perfect time to wear your costumes and trick-or-treat at all your favorite trucks for a special treat. Enjoy kids’ activities, face painting, bubble making, food trucks, and music. The event is free, but registration in advance is suggested. Specially designed trick-or-treat bags will be provided, while supplies last.

Local Students Enrolled at The College of the Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross congratulates the 835 new Crusaders starting at the College in Fall 2024. The following local students are part of the Class of 2028:

Camila Gonzales Lamas of Revere

Mariana Hincapie Gutierrez of Revere

At 835 students, the Class of 2028 includes students from 507 different high schools, 41 U.S. states and territories, 13 different countries, and 33 different languages spoken. This incoming class represents one of the most diverse and academically accomplished classes in the College’s history.

Admission to the Class of 2028 was more competitive than ever with a 10% increase in the number of applications submitted, and the lowest-ever proportion of applicants admitted – 17.6%.

The new Crusaders have distinguished themselves through community service, leadership roles, and diverse participation in areas like the arts, music and athletics. They arrived on campus and moved into the residence halls on Wednesday, August 21st, where they were welcomed to Mount St. James by an enthusiastic purple crew of current students, staff, faculty and alumni. Fall classes began on Tuesday, August 27th.