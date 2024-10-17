Senatorial candidate Jenna Tamas appears at Meet The Candidates Night in neighboring Winthrop

By Cary Shuman

Jeanna Tamas, the Republican nominee for the 3rd Suffolk District seat in the Mass. State Senate, attended a Meet The Candidates Night Oct. 8 at the Robert A. DeLeo Senior Center.

The event was hosted by the Winthrop Republican Town Committee.

Before taking the podium for a question-and-answer session, Tamas greeted residents from the district who attended the event. Revere Councilor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto was in the audience.

Tamas felt she was able to articulate her message well during the program that was moderated by WRTC Chair Paul Caruccio.

One resident asked about charter schools in Massachusetts. Tamas expounded on her response following the meeting.

“Our children are our No. 1 priority,” said Tamas. “The availability to have a family choose as to where their child goes to school – I feel it’s a choice every American should have, particularly here in Massachusetts where we are the hub of education, and we attract such talent. Let’s get those kids bright and early and allow the families to choose where their child goes to school.”

Tamas said if elected senator, she “will be on the ground meeting my constituents and ensuring that their message gets up to Beacon Hill.”

Tamas is seeking political office for the first time. She has volunteered on other political campaigns, notably that of former Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker.

Tamas was asked if she has been a member of a Republican Town Committee.

“I’m just a community member that is fed up with the failed leadership on Beacon Hill,” she replied.

Tamas has worked as a project manager in the construction industry for the last ten years.

Carruccio said he was “highly disappointed” that Sen. Lydia Edwards chose not to attend the Meet The Candidates Night. He personally extended the invitation to her in early September.

Edwards said in a statement to the Revere Journal, “I was invited to the Winthrop Republican Town Committee Meet The Candidates Night. While I appreciate an opportunity to present my case against my opponent, I firmly believe it should be in a neutral forum not hosted by either political party.”

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.