RHS Sports

RHS boys soccer remains undefeated, takes control of GBL The Revere High boys soccer team assumed a commanding position atop the Greater Boston League (GBL) standings with a 4-1 victory over Somerville last Tuesday in a battle for first place in the GBL. Somerville entered the contest with a loss and a tie and needed a victory in order to keep pace with the Patriots, who came into the game with a tie and no losses. But any hopes that the Highlanders may have had of drawing even with coach Manny Lopes’s crew evaporated with a decisive 4-1 Revere victory. Jeremy Romero scored his first two goals of the season for Revere, the first unassisted and the second with an assist from Besmir Collaku. Jeremy’s scores book-ended goals by Santiago Velez, his fourth of the season (assisted by Angel Ortez), and Francisco Navarette, his fifth of the season (unassisted). Two days later the Patriots edged Lynn Classical, 1-0, at Manning Field. Revere now stands as the only undefeated team in the GBL with an 8-0-1 record with five league games to play, all against opponents whom the Patriots defeated in their first meeting. Second-place Somerville has two losses (both to Revere) and a tie. Lopes and his squad were scheduled to take on Lynn English yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Everett (which tied Revere in the teams’ first meeting) tomorrow (Thursday). They will entertain Chelsea next Tuesday. Another win for girls cross country The Revere High girls cross country team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 15-50 victory at Everett last week. The Lady Patriots’ top runner, junior Olivia Rupp, once again outran the field to take first place with a time of 23:09. “Despite typical mid-season aches and pains we came away with a win,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “Everett’s course is one of the longest in the league and many of the girls were nervous to race the distance. I reminded them that they are prepared and in condition to take on the course – and they stepped up.” Sinnott and her crew, who have won four straight meets after a one-point loss in their season-opener and are tied for second place in the GBL with three other teams, will be looking to keep their victory-skein going today (Wednesday) at Malden. They will host Chelsea next Wednesday. Individual results: Olivia Rupp – 1st – 23:09 Valeria Quintero – 2nd – 23:45 Daniela Santana Baez – 3rd – 25:03 Rania Hamdani – 4th – 26:41 Emma DeCrosta – 5th – 27:28 Chahid takes first vs. Everett Youness Chahid continued his fine season, taking first place for the Revere High boys cross country team in their meet last week at Everett. Youness traversed the three-mile course in a time of 18:08. Teammate Noah Shanley came in ninth with a clocking of 29:17. Head coach Mike Flynn and his crew take on Malden today (Wednesday) and will go to next Wednesday. Golfers tie English, 36-36 The Revere/Malden High co-op golf team earned a 36-36 tie with Lynn English last week at the Gannon golf course in Lynn. Chris MacDonald, playing at #1, won his match with a 6-3 win over his Bulldog counterpart. Jonathan Wells at #2 also was a winner, 5-4. Joshua Mini gave a big boost to the Revere/Malden cause at #7 with a 6-3 victory. Bo Bogan, who was moved up to the #4 slot, came up just short in his match, 5-4, but battled to keep it close to secure the tie. Ryan McMahon, playing at the #8 spot, tied his English opponent. Coach Brandon Pezzuto and his squad are 3-4-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the GBL. Field hockey ties Malden on Senior Night The Revere High field hockey team celebrated Senior Night last Friday and battled to a 0-0 deadlock with Greater Boston League rival Malden. “We celebrated our seniors, captain Ana Kalliavas and captain Jordan Martelli, who both had an excellent game,” said RHS head coach Alexandra Butler. “Midfielder Bianca Rincon also had an incredible game. Our goaltender, Zizi Kalliavas, made a number of impressive saves despite it being only her second time playing in goal.” Butler and her crew will host Ursuline Academy this Saturday morning at 10:00 on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium.