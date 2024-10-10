Police Briefs 10-09-2024

The following incident reports are among the calls to which the Revere Police Department responded on the listed dates. The log is a public record and available for review. All persons who are arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 0434: Parking complaint on Blaney Ct. The officer issued a parking ticket. 0512: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Winthrop Ave. and issued a citation to a 35 year-old Revere man for the criminal offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. 0551: Motor vehicle accident on No. Shore Rd. The officer issued a citation to a 26 year-old Dorechester man for the criminal offense of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. 0816: Suspicious activity on School St. The officer filed a report. 0905: Well-being check on Broadway. The officer filed a report. 1007: Public safety on Beach St. A motor vehicle was towed. 1116: An officer provided assistance to another agency on the Revere Beach Parkway. 1133: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Rumney Rd. 1147: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Marshall St. 1208: Motor vehicle accident on Squire Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers. 1230: Citizen complaint on Winthrop Ave. The officer provided assistance. 1231: Hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage at Pomona and Rose Sts. The officer provided assistance. 1245: Disabled motor vehicle on Squire Rd. The officer provided assistance. 1245: Threats to kill on VFW Parkway. The officer filed a report. 1248: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle on Broadway. 1321: Threats to kill on Revere Beach Blvd. An officer issued a summons for a court hearing to a 37 year-old Revere woman for the criminal offense of assault and battery. 1400: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Squire Rd. for a civil moving infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator. 1415: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Revere Beach Blvd. 1446: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Lee Burbank Highway for a civil moving infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator. 1446: Shoplifting on Furlong Drive. The officer issued a summons for a court hearing to a 26 year-old Everett woman for the criminal offense of shoplifting of property valued greater than $250 by the switching of a container. 1537: Hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage on Broadway. The officer filed a report. 1553: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Rt. 1 at Copeland to Lynn St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 1553: An officer stopped a motor vehicle at No. Shore Rd. and Calumet St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 1613: Suspicious activity on Cooledge St. The officer provided assistance. 1618: Simple threats on Eastern Ave. The officer filed a report. 1620: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Squire Rd. and filed a report. 1624: Motor vehicle accident on No. Shore Rd. The officer assisted the parties with the exchange of papers. 1633: Disturbance on No. Shore Rd. The officer issued a summons for a court hearing to a 59 year-old Peabody man for the criminal offenses of causing malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1250, assault, and intimidation of a witness. 1636: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Suffolk Downs Rd. for a civil moving infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator. 1717: Larceny on Rossetti St. The officer filed a report. 1729: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Shirley Ave. for a civil motor vehicle infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 1736: Assault on Dashwood St. The officer filed a report. 1819: 1834: An officer stopped a motor vehicle at School and Beach Sts. for a civil motor vehicle infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 1942: Parking in a handicapped spot on Eastern Ave. The officer issued a parking ticket. 1954: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Lee Burbank Highway for a civil moving infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator. 2023: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Cooledge St. for a civil moving infraction and gave a verbal warning to the operator. 2040: Parking complaint at Campbell and Walnut Aves. The officer provided assistance. 2102: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on the Revere Beach Parkway for a civil motor vehicle infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 2111: Suspicious activity on VFW Parkway. The officer filed a report. 2128: Landlord-tenant disturbance on Thorndike St. The officer provided assistance. 2130: Disturbance on Grandview Ave. The officer restored the peace. 2209: Disturbance on Thorndike St. The officer restored the peace. 2349: Unwanted person on Crest Ave. The officer restored the peace. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 0006: Suspicious activity at Carey Circle. The officer provided assistance. 0058: Disabled motor vehicle on No. Shore Rd. The vehicle was towed. 0123: A report of a disabled motor vehicle on the Lynnway was referred to another agency. 0123: Noise disturbance on Thornton St. The officer restored the peace. 0139: Disabled motor vehicle at No. Shore Rd. and Mills Ave. The vehicle was towed. 0313: Noise disturbance on Ford St. The officer restored the peace. 0329: Noise disturbance on Squire Rd. The officer restored the peace. 0805: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Alden Ave. 0821: An officer provided assistance to another agency on the Revere Beach Parkway and filed a report. 0927: Blocked driveway on Trevalley Rd. The vehicle was moved. 1013: Lost/found property. The officer filed a report. 1056: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on the Revere Beach Parkway. 1115: Parking complaint at No. Shore Rd. and Dehon St. The officer provided assistance. 1135: Hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage on Beach St. The officer provided assistance. 1210: Citizen complaint on Mills Ave. The officer spoke to the party. 1218: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Lambert St. 1235: Suspicious activity on Madison St. The officer filed a report. 1245: An officer provided assistance to another agency on Squire Rd. 1257: An animal complaint on Centennial Ave. was referred to another agency. 1302: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Ave. for the civil moving infraction of a crosswalk violation. The officer issued a citation to the operator for that offense, as well as for the criminal offense of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. 1312: Disturbance on Cooledge St. The officer provided assistance. 1451: Larceny on Ocean Ave. The officer provided assistance. 1549: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Broadway for a civil motor vehicle infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 1649: Noise disturbance on Douglas St. The officer provided assistance. 1655: A report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident with property damage on Squire Rd. was referred to another agency. 1722: An officer provided assistance to a citizen on Thorndike St. 1810: Citizen complaint on Davis St. The officer provided assistance. 1901: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle on Broadway. 1950: Parking complaint on Bickford Ave. The officer provided assistance. 2002: A tow company reported the trespass tow of a motor vehicle on VFW Parkway. 2110: Noise disturbance on Newman St. The officer restored the peace. 2114: Noise disturbance on Chamberlain Ave. The officer restored the peace. 2205: Blocked driveway on Mountain Ave. The motor vehicle was towed. 2206: Larceny on Furlong Drive. The officer filed a report. 2222: An officer stopped a motor vehicle on Beach St. for a civil motor vehicle infraction and issued a citation to the operator. 2237: Noise disturbance on Bellingham Ave. The officer restored the peace. 2325: Motor vehicle accident at Payson St. and East Mountain Ave. The officer will file a report. 2334: Noise disturbance on Henry St. The officer restored the peace. 2339: Noise disturbance on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace. 2355: Noise disturbance on Washington Ave. The officer restored the peace.