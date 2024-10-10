Revere Boxing Outreach Program holds National Guard Send off for Sebastian Orellana 

By Melissa Moore-Randall When the Revere Boxing Outreach Program began in the small Revere Police office at Revere High, Sebastian Orellana was one of the first students to take advantage of the program. Last week, Mayor Keefe, the coaches and fellow boxers came out for a barbeque to send off Orellana who will be joining the Army National Guard. Orellana, 18, will be heading to Fort Jackson for Army basic training then he will go to Gulfport Mississippi training facility where he will participate in the 12 Whiskey School. Orellana will be a carpenter and Masonry specialist. Orellana, a 2024 graduate of Revere High School, joined in the hopes of pursuing his education. “My parents are really proud of my decision. They both pushed me to go to college. Through the National Guard I can pursue my education. I am both excited and nervous. I am especially grateful for Revere Boxing. I started out in Singer’s tiny office gym. If it was not for boxing I would not have my car or thought of joining the Army. I don’t know where I would be without boxing. I want to give a shoutout to Singer, Travis and Greg for helping me get here.” According to Jamie Chambers, a Sergeant First Class and Senior Career Counselor/Recruiter for the Massachusetts Army National Guard, “ Sebastian came in with the notion that he wanted to learn a trade and something to use when he gets out of training, he’ll be part of an engineering company in Massachusetts. He can cross train all different trades as a great soldier and engineer. This will always be a marketable skill for him in the civilian side. He can also utilize the Helmets to Hardhat Program and enroll in one of the mini unions in Boston should he decide to stay in the private sector if he wants. The National Guard has several trade schools available because proximity with local unions is a benefit for everybody. Sebastian is a great kid who’s been looking to serve for a while now. Along with his relationship with Revere Boxing Outreach, Sebastian will come back as a well-rounded leader, and hopefully can mentor our young kids in the program in the city.” Revere Boxing Outreach founder and RPD School Resource Officer Joe Singer could not be more proud of Orellana. “Sebastian was one of my first students. He used to come down to my office between classes, during gym class and even skip lunch to get in some work on the heavy bag, or do some mitts with me. He was super respectful, but could have easily strayed from the path if he didn’t have that discipline and support system. I worked closely with his Mom and Dad and Assistant Principal to make sure he walked across that stage receiving his diploma. I have no doubt in my mind that this curly headed young man is destined for greatness. I am so proud to be part of his journey.” Revere Boxing Outreach is a nonprofit organization designed to uplift the youths and families in the city of Revere. Revere Boxing Outreach creates a safe and welcoming environment under the guidelines of the USA Boxing Athlete and Non-Athlete Code of Conduct and USA Boxing’s Safesport Police Handbook, which focuses on recognizing, reducing, and responding to misconduct in sport. In collaboration with USA Boxing, Revere Boxing Outreach endeavors to teach all participants the character, confidence, and focus they need to become resilient and diverse champions, both in and out of the ring. If you would like more information about the boxing program, you can email them at [email protected].