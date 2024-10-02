News Briefs

Fall Festival And Porchfest Set For This Saturday, Oct. 5

Local staple expected to attract thousands with new Porchfest element

On Saturday, October 5, the City of Revere is expecting thousands of visitors for the annual Fall Festival & Porchfest event. The event will run from 1:00pm-6:00pm (rain date Sunday, October 6) at City Hall Plaza, 249-281 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151.

This year, the City has expanded the offerings of this free community event, to include a Porchfest-style performance element. Ten genre-diverse artists will be showcased across two stages.

In addition, there will be a beer garden, a fleet of food trucks, 20+ vendors, inflatables, family activities and games, magic shows, and a DJ.

On hand will be Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr., local and state elected officials and musical artists, including Vinyl Echoes, Jillian Ann, Dabble, Erin Wilson, Void the Nobody, Alexa Rivas, Acoustic Unity, Martin Pino, Jared Vasquez, and Olivia Freni

For more information on the City of Revere Fall Festival & Porchfest, City Hall Plaza, 249-281 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151.

Applications Still Open For Revere First- Home Homebuyer Ownpayment Assistance Program

The City of Revere and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund announced a reminder to all interested Revere residents that the First-Time Homebuyer Downpayment Assistance Program is still accepting applications.

Important details about the program and eligibility are available below:

• Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/RevereFTHB

• The first five qualified applicants with complete applications will each receive $10,000 in support toward the purchase of a home in Revere, in the form of a fully forgivable loan. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Upon qualification for the program, over a five year period, 20% of the loan is forgiven each year, if you use the home as your only residence. After five years, the loan is converted to a grant. No payments are required of the applicant unless the home is sold, refinanced, or ownership transferred during the five year period.

• Eligible applicants must have been a Revere resident for at least two years (with verified documentation of residency), and purchasing a home in Revere; they must also meet income eligibility guidelines. Applicants must also be pre-qualified for a mortgage loan with a lender (no cash buyers).

• Upon qualification for the program, applicants must complete a first-time homebuyer course and enter into a purchase and sale agreement within 6 months. With questions, contact Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board chair Joe Gravellese at [email protected], or call Lorena Escolero at the Department of Planning and Community Development at 781-286-8181, extension 20124.